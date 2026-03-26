ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Eases Six-Year Rule For Class 1 Admissions, Grants 60-Day Age Relaxation

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has once again relaxed the age rule for admission to Class 1 for the academic year 2026–27. School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced in the Assembly that a 60-day relaxation will be allowed in the mandatory six-year age requirement.

He said that children will not strictly need to have completed six years to be eligible for Class 1 this year. “A relaxation of 60 days has been granted for the academic year 2026–27,” he stated.

With this decision, children who fall short of the age requirement by up to two months will still be eligible for admission. This means parents can enrol children who are around five years and ten months old, addressing concerns raised by many families who were unable to secure admissions earlier due to the strict rule.

The government had implemented the six-year minimum age norm earlier, but repeated requests from parents led to the continuation of this relaxation, which was also provided in the previous year.

Bangarappa also pointed out that the absence of clear age criteria for LKG and UKG admissions has been a key reason for recurring confusion. “There is currently no legal framework to fix the admission age for LKG and UKG, which is causing issues,” he said.

To address this, the government plans to introduce a law to define age limits at the pre-primary level. Officials believe this will ensure that children enter Class 1 at the appropriate age without the need for repeated relaxations.