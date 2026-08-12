ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Bans Gutka, Pan Masala, Products Containing Tobacco, Nicotine

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala and other products containing tobacco and nicotine across the state.

This action has been taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 in the interest of public health. Special investigation and raid operations have been launched across the state under the leadership of food safety officers. And strict legal action is being taken against the sale of banned products.

A government notification in this regard was issued on August 10, and the ban will be in force across the state for a period of one year from the date of issuance of the notification. During this period, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has requested the public to immediately inform the concerned food safety authorities if any manufacturing, storage or sale of banned tobacco or nicotine products is found in any area.