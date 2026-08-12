Karnataka Govt Bans Gutka, Pan Masala, Products Containing Tobacco, Nicotine
Karnataka government has issued a notification in this regard on August 10, imposing the ban for a period of one year.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutka, pan masala and other products containing tobacco and nicotine across the state.
This action has been taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 in the interest of public health. Special investigation and raid operations have been launched across the state under the leadership of food safety officers. And strict legal action is being taken against the sale of banned products.
A government notification in this regard was issued on August 10, and the ban will be in force across the state for a period of one year from the date of issuance of the notification. During this period, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has requested the public to immediately inform the concerned food safety authorities if any manufacturing, storage or sale of banned tobacco or nicotine products is found in any area.
The Food Safety Division of the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka, is undertaking stringent enforcement measures across the state in the interest of public health against products containing tobacco and nicotine. Special inspection and enforcement operations are being conducted under the leadership of Food Safety Officers against the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other prohibited products containing tobacco and/or nicotine, stated a press release.
In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration has issued a Government Notification dated 10-08-2026, prohibiting the sale and distribution of products containing tobacco and nicotine in the State of Karnataka in the interest of public health. The said notification shall remain in force throughout the State for a period of one year from the date of issuance of the notification, press release said.
The Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration appeals to the public to inform the concerned authorities if they come across the manufacture, sale or distribution of prohibited tobacco and nicotine products and to extend their cooperation in building a healthy and addiction-free Karnataka, Commissioner Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration Government of Karnataka informed in the press release.
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