Karnataka Govt To Introduce Midday Meals For PU Students In KPS Colleges; 'Discriminatory', Says AIDSO

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to extend the midday meal scheme to pre-university (PU) students, but only in Karnataka public schools. The move will come into effect from the next academic year, and the formal announcement is expected in the upcoming state budget, according to the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Midday meals in Karnataka have traditionally been provided to students from Classes 1 to 10 in government and aided schools. The scheme has been part of the state’s efforts to improve attendance and reduce dropouts among children from economically weaker sections. With the latest decision, PU students studying on Karnataka Public School campuses will also receive meals.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Primary Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa confirmed the development. “The plan for introducing midday meals for PU colleges is in place and has been decided after discussion with the chief minister. It will be announced in the upcoming budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he said.

On the number of beneficiaries and the financial implications, the minister said, “I cannot disclose the figures at my level. The Chief Minister will announce the details in the budget, tentatively scheduled for the first week of March.

Concerns over exclusion

Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) were launched as integrated campuses bringing together primary, high school and PU education under one system. There are several such schools across the state, and more institutions, including those under the Minority Welfare Department, are expected to be upgraded to the KPS model in phases.

However, the decision to restrict the scheme to KPS campuses has drawn criticism, terming the decision discriminatory. Students in other government and government-aided PU colleges will not be covered under the current plan.