ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Governor Refuses To Address Joint Session Of State Legislature

Bengaluru: In a major development, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot has refused to address the joint session of the state legislature starting from Thursday much to the embarrassment of the state government.

In a communication to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, the Governor expressed his inability to address the session while citing no reasons. It is a custom in the parliamentary democracy for the Governor of a state to address the first session of the legislature of the calendar year.

Taken aback by the Governor's decision, a high level delegation of the state government led by Law and Parliamentary Minister HK Patil and Advocate General will meet Gehlot on Wednesday evening to persuade him to reconsider his decision while explaining legal and constitutional provisions. "We will explain the legal position and how the Governor is duty bound, both legally and also owing to the precedence, to address the first session of the session of a calendar year," said a source from the Law Minister's office.

