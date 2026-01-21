Karnataka Governor Refuses To Address Joint Session Of State Legislature
A high level delegation led by Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil will meet the Governor to request him to reconsider his decision.
By Anil Gejji
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a major development, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot has refused to address the joint session of the state legislature starting from Thursday much to the embarrassment of the state government.
In a communication to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, the Governor expressed his inability to address the session while citing no reasons. It is a custom in the parliamentary democracy for the Governor of a state to address the first session of the legislature of the calendar year.
Taken aback by the Governor's decision, a high level delegation of the state government led by Law and Parliamentary Minister HK Patil and Advocate General will meet Gehlot on Wednesday evening to persuade him to reconsider his decision while explaining legal and constitutional provisions. "We will explain the legal position and how the Governor is duty bound, both legally and also owing to the precedence, to address the first session of the session of a calendar year," said a source from the Law Minister's office.
While the Governor has cited no reason for his refusal to address the legislature, the Government sources attribute it to the decision of the ruling party to pass a resolution against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee and Aajeevika Mission -Grameen (VB-GRAM-G) Act.
Since the new Act has come into force, the Congress has been aggressively opposing it. The state cabinet has already taken a decision not to implement the Act in the state and also to challenge it in the court of law claiming that the new Act will take away the employment right of rural populace as guaranteed in the old Act. The Congress also has plans to take the issue to the people's court through padayatra in all the 224 Assembly constituencies immediately after the session.
A huge controversy had erupted after the Tamil Nadu Governor refused to read the speech prepared by the DMK Government there.
Also Read
UAS Bengaluru Holds 59th Convocation; Governor Thawarchand Gehlot Awards Gold Medals Among