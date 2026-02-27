ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Governor Gives Assent To SC Internal Reservation Bill

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given assent to the internal reservation bill for the scheduled caste, sources in Lok Bhavan said on Friday. The Karnataka government got the gubernatorial assent to the bill on Thursday, which was passed by both the Houses of Karnataka Legislature. The Governor’s nod will pave way for filling over 56,000 vacant posts in the state, official sources said.

"The Governor gave his assent to the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, 2025 on Thursday," a Lok Bhavan official told PTI. In the absence of the Governor’s approval, vacant posts in the government could not be filled, official sources said.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Karnataka Minister H K Patil on Thursday said the state government will proceed with recruitment under the existing 50 per cent reservation cap in view of the stay on the enhanced quota and internal reservation, while continuing to pursue its case before the court.