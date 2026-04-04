Karnataka Governor Calls For 'Comprehensive Examination' Of Decision To Award Grades For Third Langauge In SSLC
Earlier in March, state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa had announced that SSLC students will be awarded grades, not marks for the third language subject.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has called for a comprehensive examination of the state government's recent decision to award only grades, not marks, for the third language in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination.
The Governor's intervention follows a representation to the Lok Bhavan by the Association for Preservation of Local Languages, which highlighted apprehensions among teachers, parents and educationists about the policy's implications for the overall quality and inclusiveness of school education in the state.
The representation highlighted the significant role third language plays in fostering linguistic diversity, awareness and intellectual development among students. It also pointed out that the proposed grading system may inadvertently diminish the subject's academic importance, and affect students' motivation to engage seriously with it.
Forwarding the representation to the state Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh, the Governor's secretary R Prabhu Shankar requested the state government to examine the matter in consultation with the Department of School Education and other concerned authorities, and to take action deemed appropriate, in the larger interest of students and the state's educational objectives.
“I am directed to forward herewith a copy of a representation submitted by the Association for Preservation of Local Languages, Bengaluru, which has been addressed to the Governor of Karnataka, concerning the recent decision to award only grades, without including marks, for the third language in the SSLC examination,” the letter stated.
It further said, "The Governor has taken note of the issues raised in the representation and desired that the matter be examined comprehensively keeping in view its academic and administrative aspects across the education sector."
In the last week of March, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that SSLC students will not be awarded marks for the third language subject. Instead, they will get grades.
A raging debate had ensued ever since the decision was announced, with the opposition BJP and the managements of a section of private schools opposing it vehemently, while the pro-Kannada organisation, Kannada Development Authority, and a section of educationists welcomed it.