ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Governor Calls For 'Comprehensive Examination' Of Decision To Award Grades For Third Langauge In SSLC

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has called for a comprehensive examination of the state government's recent decision to award only grades, not marks, for the third language in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination.

The Governor's intervention follows a representation to the Lok Bhavan by the Association for Preservation of Local Languages, which highlighted apprehensions among teachers, parents and educationists about the policy's implications for the overall quality and inclusiveness of school education in the state.

The representation highlighted the significant role third language plays in fostering linguistic diversity, awareness and intellectual development among students. It also pointed out that the proposed grading system may inadvertently diminish the subject's academic importance, and affect students' motivation to engage seriously with it.

Forwarding the representation to the state Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh, the Governor's secretary R Prabhu Shankar requested the state government to examine the matter in consultation with the Department of School Education and other concerned authorities, and to take action deemed appropriate, in the larger interest of students and the state's educational objectives.