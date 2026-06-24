ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Roll Out VB–G RAM G From July 1 Despite Higher Financial Burden: Minister Eshwar Khandre

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday said the new rural employment guarantee scheme, VB–G RAM G, which replaces MGNREGA, will be implemented from July 1 despite the additional financial burden on the state government.

The state rural development and panchayat raj minister said the decision was being taken in the interest of rural residents, women, marginalised communities and other vulnerable sections of society.

"Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme introduced by the UPA government, the Centre previously bore wages in a 90:10 ratio, with states contributing only 10 per cent," Khandre said.

"Under the new arrangement, expenses must be shared in a 60:40 ratio, significantly increasing the burden on state governments," he added.

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre at a meeting on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with senior officials here, he said, "From 2006 to 2026, the Centre spent about Rs 56,492 crore under MGNREGA in Karnataka, while the state contributed only Rs 4,821 crore, generating around 182 crore person-days of employment. Under the new system, the state alone will have to bear Rs 3,806 crore in a single year, which is a major financial burden," he added.

Khandre said the Centre should have consulted the states and taken them into confidence before introducing the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill in Parliament.

He said the Karnataka government opposed the manner in which the law was framed without adequate consultation with the states.