Karnataka Government To Ensure One LPG Cylinder To Every Household In 20 Days

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Wednesday announced that each household will get at least one cylinder in the next 20 days, while barring households from booking multiple cylinders due to the short supply of LPG cylinders. The assurance came amid panic among people about a severe shortage of LPG cylinders due to the ongoing conflict between America, Israel, and Iran.

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa announced it in the Assembly during Zero Hour. Earlier in the day, Muniyappa met with representatives of oil marketing companies (OMCs) to assess the LPG availability situation.

"We had a detailed discussion regarding the supply of LPG cylinders. The OMCs have assured that each household will get at least one cylinder per month, so there is no need to panic," Muniyappa said. He said OMCs are managing the supply of domestic LPG through domestic production, which accounts for about 30% of the country's requirement.

"About 10 vessels (ships) carrying oil to India have been stuck midway due to the war, which is why there is some problem. Even if they don't arrive on time, OMCs have assured us that each family will get one cylinder per month," he said.