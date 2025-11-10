Luxury In Bengaluru Prison: Karnataka Government Suspends Jail Superintendents, Orders High-Level Probe
The action follows after videos of several inmates of Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru using mobile phones and watching TVs in their cells.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Monday suspended the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Prison, Bengaluru, for allegedly allowing inmates, including an ISIS recruiter, to use mobile phones and watch television inside the prison. The Chief Superintendent of the prison has also been transferred with immediate effect.
Superintendent of the prison, Myageri and Deputy Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri have been suspended with immediate effect, while Chief Superintendent K Suresh has been shunted out. From now on Chief Superintendent post will be occupied only by IPS officers.
Coming under attack after the videos of jail inmates using mobile phones, watching TVs and dancing inside the prison went viral, Home Minister G Parameshwara held a meeting with senior police officers on Monday and discussed corrective measures to be taken to avoid such incidents in future.
Telugu actor, a co-accused in the sensational gold smuggling case involving actor Ranya Roa, Juhand Hameed Shakeel Munna, an ISIS recruiter, Umesh Reddy, a convicted serial rapist and killer and others were seen in videos using mobile phones besides having television sets in their cells, triggering a public outcry over preferential treatments for inmates.
“I have told officers that the Government will not tolerate such incidents and take strict action against officers responsible. We have also warned that if any such incidents happen in future, the concerned official will be held responsible and action will be initiated,” the Minister said.
The Home Minister announced a slew of measures, which included setting up a high-power committee to look into activities in all prisons across the state, including Parappana Agrahara. The committee, to be headed by ADGP (Law and Order) Hithendra, will have senior IPS officers Sandeep Patil, Amaranatha Reddy, and Rishanth as members. Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of respective districts will be co-members.
"The committee has been asked to submit a comprehensive report within a month. The committee will look into all activities inside the jail, lapses in security measures, and assign responsibilities to jail authorities, besides suggesting remedial measures. If any officer is found to be involved in such incidents will either be dismissed or suspended," Parameshwara said. To a question, he said the video clips that went viral were shot in 2023 and in 2025.
He also announced the setting up of a command centre at the office of the head of prisons in Bengaluru in order to facilitate viewing of CCTV footage from all prisons. "This command centre, to be set up in 15 days, will help senior officers keep a tab on the activities inside jails," he added. A technical team will also be formed to ensure no mobile signals are available in the shadow areas of the jammers installed at prisons. More CCTV cameras and baggage scanners will be installed in all prisons to ensure enhanced security, he added.
He also said undertrials and convicts will be bifurcated as suggested by senior police officers. "This, according to police officers, will significantly reduce illegal activities in prisons, the Minister said. A decision to transfer officers, warders and other staff of prisons who have completed more than five years in a post has also been made, Parameshwara said.
