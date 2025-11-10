ETV Bharat / state

Luxury In Bengaluru Prison: Karnataka Government Suspends Jail Superintendents, Orders High-Level Probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Monday suspended the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Prison, Bengaluru, for allegedly allowing inmates, including an ISIS recruiter, to use mobile phones and watch television inside the prison. The Chief Superintendent of the prison has also been transferred with immediate effect.

Superintendent of the prison, Myageri and Deputy Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri have been suspended with immediate effect, while Chief Superintendent K Suresh has been shunted out. From now on Chief Superintendent post will be occupied only by IPS officers.

Coming under attack after the videos of jail inmates using mobile phones, watching TVs and dancing inside the prison went viral, Home Minister G Parameshwara held a meeting with senior police officers on Monday and discussed corrective measures to be taken to avoid such incidents in future.

Telugu actor, a co-accused in the sensational gold smuggling case involving actor Ranya Roa, Juhand Hameed Shakeel Munna, an ISIS recruiter, Umesh Reddy, a convicted serial rapist and killer and others were seen in videos using mobile phones besides having television sets in their cells, triggering a public outcry over preferential treatments for inmates.

“I have told officers that the Government will not tolerate such incidents and take strict action against officers responsible. We have also warned that if any such incidents happen in future, the concerned official will be held responsible and action will be initiated,” the Minister said.