Karnataka Government Seeks To Cut Down Bengaluru Business Corridor Project Cost By Whopping Rs 7,000 Crore Through Its 'Land for Land' Compensation Offer

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is hoping to cut down the cost of the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) project by a whopping Rs 7,000 crore through its land-for-land compensation option being offered to those losing land, for this ambitious project lingering since 2007.

The state cabinet, which met on October 16, decided to offer five compensation options for the land owners whose lands have been notified for the BBC, earlier called a peripheral ring road project. These options include: two and three times the guidance value of the land in urban and rural areas, 35 per cent of commercial land along the BBC, 40 per cent of residential plots in layouts developed by Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and issuing transferable development rights (TDRs) or floor area ratios (FARs).

The land losers can opt for any one of these options, while those losing less than 20 guntas of land will only be eligible for the cash compensation.

“We are hoping that at least 50% of farmers will opt for developed land in compensation instead of cash. If that happens, the project cost will significantly come down, say by up to nearly Rs 7,000 crore, which will be a big breather for the Government," L K Ateeq, retired IAS officer and Chairman, BBC Limited, a special purpose vehicle floated for the purpose, told ETV Bharat.

The government has notified 2,410 acres of land for the construction of the BBC way back in 2007, when H D Kumaraswamy was heading the BJP-JDS coalition government. In order to offer commercial land for farmers, the Government has cut down on the width of the road from the earlier 100 meters to 65 meters to reduce the requirement of land for the project by almost 20 per cent. As per the revised specifications, the project will now have eight lanes of main carriageway, four lanes of service roads (two lanes each) on both sides, with a provision for a metro rail project in the middle.

Why the land for land compensation?

The government’s decision to offer land for land option stemmed from the fact that no private firms came forward to bid for the project despite global tenders being floated thrice over the last five years. The very reason is the huge cost of land acquisition, which, according to earlier estimates, ran up to Rs 20,000 crore. The firms had to spend another Rs 7,000 crore on road construction.

The successive state governments tried their best to build this road entirely through private funding, offering toll collection rights for 50 years as an incentive, but to no avail. The private builders whom the state government consulted reportedly asked the latter to bear the cost of land acquisition while they invest only in road construction.

This left no option for the current government to get the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to build the road by raising loans from HUDCO. Not in a position to raise Rs 27,000 crore loans, the State Government is now aggressively pursuing land owners to opt for the land-for-land scheme to bring down the project cost.