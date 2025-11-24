ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Seeks To Abolish System Of Outsourcing Government Staff From Private Agencies By 2028

Labour Minister Santosh Lad said adopting the Bidar model will not only help protect the interests of these employees but also provide the Government with accurate and transparent data on its outsourced workforce. ( File Photo/IANS )

By Anil Gejji Bengaluru: In a major development, the Karnataka Government is mulling abolishing the system of hiring government staff through private outsourcing agencies and third-party intermediaries by 2028. To this effect, the Government is preparing to table a bill - The Karnataka Prohibition of Private Outsourcing in Government Entities Bill- in the upcoming winter session of the state legislature starting December 8 in Belagavi. The decision is in response to a barrage of complaints of exploitation faced by outsourced staff at the hands of private agencies, by way of under and delayed payment of wages, PF (provident fund), ESI and other benefits. The growing demand for filling vacancies in government departments has also added to the decision. "The decision to do away with the system of appointing outsourced staff was taken with two goals: to fill up existing vacancies in the government and to eliminate the harassment and corruption in engaging private agencies in hiring outsourced staff," said a senior official from the Labour Department. As per the 2022-23 budget estimates, of the sanctioned strength of 7,69,982 posts, as many as 2,58,709 posts are lying vacant across 43 government departments. Against these vacancies, all departments put together have hired more than 3 lakh outsourced staff.