Karnataka Government Seeks To Abolish System Of Outsourcing Government Staff From Private Agencies By 2028
The move comes with twin goals of filling up vacant posts in the Government and eliminating the exploitation of outsourced staff by private agencies.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST
By Anil Gejji
Bengaluru: In a major development, the Karnataka Government is mulling abolishing the system of hiring government staff through private outsourcing agencies and third-party intermediaries by 2028.
To this effect, the Government is preparing to table a bill - The Karnataka Prohibition of Private Outsourcing in Government Entities Bill- in the upcoming winter session of the state legislature starting December 8 in Belagavi.
The decision is in response to a barrage of complaints of exploitation faced by outsourced staff at the hands of private agencies, by way of under and delayed payment of wages, PF (provident fund), ESI and other benefits. The growing demand for filling vacancies in government departments has also added to the decision.
"The decision to do away with the system of appointing outsourced staff was taken with two goals: to fill up existing vacancies in the government and to eliminate the harassment and corruption in engaging private agencies in hiring outsourced staff," said a senior official from the Labour Department.
As per the 2022-23 budget estimates, of the sanctioned strength of 7,69,982 posts, as many as 2,58,709 posts are lying vacant across 43 government departments. Against these vacancies, all departments put together have hired more than 3 lakh outsourced staff.
All existing arrangements and agreements with private outsourcing agencies will be concluded in a phased manner by the cut-off date of March 31, 2028. Until such time, the Government has decided to adopt the 'Bidar Model' across the state to manage the outsourced workforce.
What Is The Bidar Model?
Under this model, wages and other benefits to contractual employees will be disbursed directly through a cooperative society headed by the deputy commissioner, thereby completely eliminating the role of private agencies.
"All departments, after appointing staff through outsourcing, send their names to the society. The society, in turn, will register these names and pay wages to them besides making PF/ESI remittances on time," says Arjun Sitalager, secretary of the Bidar District Services of Labour Multi-purpose Cooperative Society.
This system will safeguard outsourced staff from harassment and exploitation by the agencies, which are generally accused of paying less than the minimum wage and delaying the payment of PF and ESI contributions, Arjun added.
Currently, around 3,000 outsourced staff have registered with the society. “We have been paying the PF and ESI contributions of all these staff by the 15th of every month. The wages are also being paid on time. We are also paying the 18% GST every month on time," adds Arjun.
Labour Minister Santosh Lad said adopting the Bidar model will not only help protect the interests of these employees but also provide the Government with accurate and transparent data on its outsourced workforce. Currently, we have no data as to how many outsourced employees are working in the Government departments across the state. There is no system to verify the numbers provided by private agencies. The Bidar model will help us address this issue,” he told ETV Bharat.