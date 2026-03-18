ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Rules Out Re-Exam For KPSC Mains Papers

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Wednesday ruled out conducting a re-examination for KPSC (Karnataka Public Service Commission) mains papers, stating no irregularities were found in the internal verification conducted by the government.

Several aspirants had been demanding a re-examination after allegations of irregularities in the KPSC mains exams surfaced. "We conducted an inquiry into the allegations, but we found no malpractices as suspected. So the question of conducting a re-examination doesn't arise," Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda told the assembly.

The KPSC announced results on March 2 for the mains examination conducted to recruit 384 gazetted probationers (Group A and Group B posts), popularly known as Karnataka Administrative Services.

However, several aspirants suspected malpractices in the examination because quite a number of candidates with consecutive serial numbers, who wrote the exam in the same halls, had cleared it. The aspirants had also alleged that two to three members of the same families cracked the exam.

Following the allegations, the government directed the KPSC to put the personality tests (interview) on hold until it verified the claims.

"After allegations surfaced, the KPSC was asked to carry out a verification. We found no malpractices. It is true that around 12 candidates who wrote the exam in the same hall have cleared it. But when we checked the CCTV footage, we found nothing suspicious or wrong," Krishna Byregowda said.