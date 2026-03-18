Karnataka Government Rules Out Re-Exam For KPSC Mains Papers
Several aspirants demanded a re-examination, alleging large-scale irregularities and malpractices in the KPSC mains exams.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Wednesday ruled out conducting a re-examination for KPSC (Karnataka Public Service Commission) mains papers, stating no irregularities were found in the internal verification conducted by the government.
Several aspirants had been demanding a re-examination after allegations of irregularities in the KPSC mains exams surfaced. "We conducted an inquiry into the allegations, but we found no malpractices as suspected. So the question of conducting a re-examination doesn't arise," Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda told the assembly.
The KPSC announced results on March 2 for the mains examination conducted to recruit 384 gazetted probationers (Group A and Group B posts), popularly known as Karnataka Administrative Services.
However, several aspirants suspected malpractices in the examination because quite a number of candidates with consecutive serial numbers, who wrote the exam in the same halls, had cleared it. The aspirants had also alleged that two to three members of the same families cracked the exam.
Following the allegations, the government directed the KPSC to put the personality tests (interview) on hold until it verified the claims.
"After allegations surfaced, the KPSC was asked to carry out a verification. We found no malpractices. It is true that around 12 candidates who wrote the exam in the same hall have cleared it. But when we checked the CCTV footage, we found nothing suspicious or wrong," Krishna Byregowda said.
Regarding the allegation of members of the same families clearing the exam, the Minister said that since several candidates with the same initials passed the examination, it created suspicion that they might be relatives or siblings. "But when we cross-checked, none of them were found to be relatives. In fact, they are from different districts," he said.
However, the opposition MLAs continued their demand for a re-examination and the setting up of a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the alleged malpractices in the KPSC exams.
"The KPSC has not been able to conduct a single examination without controversy to date. The entire world knows how the KPSC functions. The government must not rely on what the KPSC says. I urge the government to set up an SIT to probe the allegations and punish the erring KPSC officials and members. We will provide proof if you want," Opposition Leader R Ashoka demanded. He also urged the government to order a re-exam.
Krishna Byregowda said it was not correct to conduct a re-exam based on suspicion or mere allegations. "If we conduct a re-exam, the recruitment process will drag on for another year. About 5,500 candidates wrote the mains, and all of them would have to take the exam again. It will lead to many other problems. Those who have crossed the age limit will seek age relaxation. So I appeal to members not to press for a re-exam," he said.
However, he said the government has an open mind (to conduct a re-exam) if there is any basis for the allegations. "We will re-examine what you are saying. If there are any mistakes, we will correct them and annul the exam," he added.
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