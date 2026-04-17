ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Releases Trekking SOP Mandating Guidance from Nature Guides & GPS Tracking

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Friday announced the standard operating procedure (SOP) for trekking on routes coming under the jurisdiction of the forest department. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre released the new set of rules—the SOP—which mandates the guidance of a nature guide for trekkers and the installation of a tracking system on trekkers' mobile phones.

"For every 10 trekkers there will be a nature guide accompanying them. Even if there is only one trekker, availing the service of a guide is a must," Khandre said adding that a maximum of 150 persons will be allowed on a trekking route at a time. The SOP comes in the wake of the disappearance of an IT professional from Kerala on the dense Tadiandamol peak in Kodagu district and a 15-year-old girl, who went missing in the Chandradrona Hill range in Chikkamagaluru district and was later found dead.

As per the SOP, trekkers need to register online so the forest department can facilitate nature guides. All guides will carry a GPS-enabled walkie-talkie, while a tracking app will be mandatorily installed on all trekkers' phones. "The app, which consists of a map of the trekking route and the surrounding area, will help trace trekkers in case they go missing," the Minister said.

"If the trekker is a minor, a consent letter from his or her parents is a must and a physical fitness certificate is required for elderly persons," Khandre said. He said that the department will provide basic facilities for trekkers at the base camp. The trekkers will also be briefed about the trek's duration, ways to deal with wild animals if encountered, and other relevant matters.