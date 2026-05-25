ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Launches Centralised 108 Emergency System In State

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday launched state-owned 108 Arogya Kavacha Centralised Command and Control Centre (CCC), bringing emergency ambulance services and multiple public health helplines under one integrated platform aimed at improving response time, accountability and patient care across the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the facility at Basaveshwaranagar in Bengaluru and said the initiative would strengthen public trust in government healthcare services through faster and technology-driven emergency response systems.

“From today, advanced ambulance services will be available across all districts of Karnataka. The most important thing is that these services should effectively reach the people,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka had become the first state in the country to launch a centralised command-and-control health emergency system of this scale. He said emergency treatment during the “golden hour” was critical in saving lives during road accidents, cardiac emergencies and pregnancy-related complications.

"If treatment is provided during the golden hour, the chances of survival increase significantly. Nearly 80 per cent of people have survived because they received treatment within this crucial period,” he said.

The 108 Arogya Kavacha service was launched in Karnataka on August 14, 2008 under a public-private partnership model and had been operated by GVK EMRI. The service currently functions round-the-clock in all 31 districts, handling medical, trauma and obstetric emergencies.

Siddaramaiah said the government had now established a dedicated state-run system for the management and operation of emergency ambulance services, as announced in the 2025-26 state budget.

“Earlier, when the 108 system was handled privately, there was limited scope to question accountability. Since the service is now under the government, responsibility and accountability have increased,” he said.

He also urged people to make greater use of government hospitals instead of depending on costly private healthcare.

“Quality treatment is available in government hospitals as well. The government is committed to strengthening the health sector and providing quality healthcare to ordinary people,” he added.