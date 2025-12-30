ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Mulls Reviving Student Elections, Forms A Panel To Suggest Modalities

Bengaluru: For nearly 37 years, the Karnataka Congress Government is preparing to revive elections to the student unions in colleges across the state, hoping to tap young political talent and develop leadership qualities among youths.

For this purpose, the Government has set up an 11-member committee under Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil to suggest modalities of reviving campus elections. The committee has Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhankar, MLAs Rizwan Arshan and B Shivanna, MLCs Saleem Ahmed, Basanagouda Badarli Putanna, Karnataka Youth Congress President H S Manjunath and State NSUI President Keerthi Ganesh as members.

Among others, the committee, which has been asked to submit a report in 15 days, will examine whether student elections should be held under party banners or in an apolitical format. The panel has also been asked to suggest its views on providing reservations for women, OBCs, SC/STs and students with physical disabilities.

The decision to revive campus elections came after a suggestion from Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to this effect, said KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while announcing the formation of the committee at the Congress’s founders day programme last week. “We need to tap young political talent. It is possible with the campus elections,” said Shivakumar, who himself is a product of the student politics. “I also rose from the campus politics. Being a student leader it helped in my smooth transition into a career politician,” he said.