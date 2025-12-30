Karnataka Government Mulls Reviving Student Elections, Forms A Panel To Suggest Modalities
Karnataka banned student union elections in 1989 following incidents of clashes and violence that threatened to vitiate the academic atmosphere in campuses.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 9:02 PM IST
Bengaluru: For nearly 37 years, the Karnataka Congress Government is preparing to revive elections to the student unions in colleges across the state, hoping to tap young political talent and develop leadership qualities among youths.
For this purpose, the Government has set up an 11-member committee under Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil to suggest modalities of reviving campus elections. The committee has Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhankar, MLAs Rizwan Arshan and B Shivanna, MLCs Saleem Ahmed, Basanagouda Badarli Putanna, Karnataka Youth Congress President H S Manjunath and State NSUI President Keerthi Ganesh as members.
Among others, the committee, which has been asked to submit a report in 15 days, will examine whether student elections should be held under party banners or in an apolitical format. The panel has also been asked to suggest its views on providing reservations for women, OBCs, SC/STs and students with physical disabilities.
The decision to revive campus elections came after a suggestion from Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to this effect, said KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while announcing the formation of the committee at the Congress’s founders day programme last week. “We need to tap young political talent. It is possible with the campus elections,” said Shivakumar, who himself is a product of the student politics. “I also rose from the campus politics. Being a student leader it helped in my smooth transition into a career politician,” he said.
Student union elections were banned in Karnataka in 1989 by the Congress Government headed by Veerendra Patil. The decision came after a series of violent incidents and clashes on college campuses that threatened to vitiate the academic atmosphere at college campuses. “Since candidates were sponsored or supported by political parties, there used to be a steep divide among students. They often argue and get into clashes. Sometimes, anti-social elements would also join them,” says a retired principal of a college while recalling incidents that led to the ban. Despite the ban, the elections continued to be held under student syndicates, but they were also banned later.
Ravindra Reshme, political commentator and former President of the Federation of Karnataka University & College Teachers Association, welcomed the decision to revive campus elections. “It’s a welcome move as it will provide democratic training to students. In fact, the Governments should have thought of reviving campus elections long ago. Banning student elections suggests no faith in our youths,” he said.
EVMs were tested in college elections
The electronic voting machines (EVMs) were first tested in the election held for the student union of the MES College in Bengaluru in 1982 before they were actually put to use in general elections. “In 1982, Kannada actor Sihi Kahi Chandru got elected as President of the MES College student union. In that election, EVMs were used on a pilot basis,” said Reshme. “It was only after this, EVMs were first used in the 1983 assembly elections in Shantinagar constituency,” he added.
