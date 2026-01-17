Karnataka Government Mulls Dedicated Law To Deal With Honour Killings, Related Crimes
The proposed bill envisages imprisonment up to 10 years, Rs 3 lakh fine and protection to inter-caste couple within six hours of police complaint.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 1:02 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government is mulling enacting a law exclusively to deter or prevent honour killings and related crimes. The new law, the draft of which is currently under consideration, proposes a rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years and also a fine up to 3 lakh for perpetrators of honour-based crimes.
The new bill to be called the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill 2026, comes in the wake of increasing instances of honour killings and grievous attacks on couples in inter-caste marriages in the state with the murder of Manya Patil, a pregnant woman, being the latest addition to such crimes.
Manya, a native of Inam Veerapur village near Hubballi, was killed by her father and relatives for marrying a boy from the Scheduled Caste. As many as six people have been arrested in connection with the case. The bill is likely to be in the budget session.
The proposed law will also be called ‘Eva Nammava, Eva Nammava Kanoonu’ named after a famous vachana by 12th century social reformer Basvanna. Eve Nammava effectively means 'All are ours'
The bill is being brought as existing provisions under Bharatiya Naya Samhita are not adequately address the specific social motive of preserving perceived 'caste honour' or the wide range of coercive practices employed from performing death rituals (thithi) for living daughters, denying lawful inheritance rights, social ostracism etc, says the statement of objects and reasons.
"Existing laws lack proactive mechanisms for protection of couples at risk, mandatory police intervention, fast-track adjudication and restoration of civil rights. In the absence of dedicated legislation, perpetrators often escape stringent punishment and victims and survivors receive inadequate relief and rehabilitation," it adds.
According to section 3 (1) of the Bill, all persons shall have the right to autonomy over their own lives, including the rights to liberty, freedom of expression and freedom to marry a person of their choice. Section 3 (3) explains that the consent of parents, family, caste or clan is not necessary once two individuals agree to enter into a marriage.
"Any action to prevent the exercise of the rights referred in the above clauses by any person or a group of persons shall amount to an offence under the provision of this Act," the bill says.
Upto 10 year imprisonment for perpetrators of honour- crimes
As per the bill those who cause grievous hurt to a couple or either of them in the name of honour will be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years, which may extend to imprisonment for life and a fine up to Rs 3 lakh. For simple hurt caused to the people, the perpetrators will get three years of imprisonment and Rs 2 lakh in fine. In case of death, the bill imposes a minimum five year imprisonment in addition to the punishment under Bharatiya Nyana Samhita (BNS).
It also criminalises sexual intercourse by false promise of marriage in inter-caste alliances with rigorous punishment of at least five years of imprisonment, which may be extended to life imprisonment and a fine. “Any person who engages in sexual intercourse with an adult woman by giving assurance or promise of marriage, and subsequently refuses to fulfill such promise upon disclosure or knowledge of the woman's caste, shall be deemed to have obtained consent by deceitful means or under misconception of fact thereby committing an offence punishable as rape,” the draft says.
As per the bill if there is a prima facie evidence that the refusal to marry was motivated solely or primarily by opposition to the inter-caste nature of the alliance it is to be presumed (rebuttable presumption) that the promise of marriage was false from the inception or vitiated by deceit. The bill also notes that the burden to prove that the promise was made in good faith or was due to unforeseen circumstances unrelated to caste rests on the accused.
However, the above clause doesn't apply to cases of genuine breaches of promise due to circumstances beyond control or where the woman is aware from the outset that marriage was improbable on caste grounds.
The proposed legislation also offers an opportunity for victims to seek protection for themselves, their dependents and witnesses against any kind of intimidation or coercion or inducement or violence or threat to violence. The police are duty bound to provide protection within six hours of receiving a complaint. The state government is also obligated to provide shelter to couples in need of shelter. The bill also mandates the police to provide protection to both in cases where marriage has already occurred or where it is likely.
The bill states that the government should identify places where crimes in the name of honour have been reported in the last five years. It mandates the government to create special cells to prevent such crimes in every district. The bill also empowers the district magistrate to constitute an Iva Nammava Vedike which shall facilitate solemnization of marriage, provide counselling services and function as prescribed. The bill also mandates setting up fast track courts for trying cases coming under the purview of the proposed Act.
