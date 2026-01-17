ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Mulls Dedicated Law To Deal With Honour Killings, Related Crimes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government is mulling enacting a law exclusively to deter or prevent honour killings and related crimes. The new law, the draft of which is currently under consideration, proposes a rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years and also a fine up to 3 lakh for perpetrators of honour-based crimes.

The new bill to be called the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill 2026, comes in the wake of increasing instances of honour killings and grievous attacks on couples in inter-caste marriages in the state with the murder of Manya Patil, a pregnant woman, being the latest addition to such crimes.

Manya, a native of Inam Veerapur village near Hubballi, was killed by her father and relatives for marrying a boy from the Scheduled Caste. As many as six people have been arrested in connection with the case. The bill is likely to be in the budget session.

The proposed law will also be called ‘Eva Nammava, Eva Nammava Kanoonu’ named after a famous vachana by 12th century social reformer Basvanna. Eve Nammava effectively means 'All are ours'

The bill is being brought as existing provisions under Bharatiya Naya Samhita are not adequately address the specific social motive of preserving perceived 'caste honour' or the wide range of coercive practices employed from performing death rituals (thithi) for living daughters, denying lawful inheritance rights, social ostracism etc, says the statement of objects and reasons.

"Existing laws lack proactive mechanisms for protection of couples at risk, mandatory police intervention, fast-track adjudication and restoration of civil rights. In the absence of dedicated legislation, perpetrators often escape stringent punishment and victims and survivors receive inadequate relief and rehabilitation," it adds.

According to section 3 (1) of the Bill, all persons shall have the right to autonomy over their own lives, including the rights to liberty, freedom of expression and freedom to marry a person of their choice. Section 3 (3) explains that the consent of parents, family, caste or clan is not necessary once two individuals agree to enter into a marriage.

"Any action to prevent the exercise of the rights referred in the above clauses by any person or a group of persons shall amount to an offence under the provision of this Act," the bill says.