Karnataka Government Mulling Restricting Use Of Social Media By Children

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government is mulling rolling out measures to ensure responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) and social media on the lines of Australia and Finland.

Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT&BT) Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday told the Assembly that the Government is seriously thinking of bringing some measures to ensure responsible use of AI and social media in the wake of increasing exposure of youths to social media.

"It is a serious issue. Finland has taken action. The United Kingdom is also mulling similar action. Australia has already banned the use of social media for kids of certain age groups. We have also started consultations with the stakeholders to see what can be done to avoid overexposure to social media," he said.