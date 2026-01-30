Karnataka Government Mulling Restricting Use Of Social Media By Children
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that the government has already started consultations in this regard, besides planning a digital detox programme for students and teachers.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government is mulling rolling out measures to ensure responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) and social media on the lines of Australia and Finland.
Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT&BT) Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday told the Assembly that the Government is seriously thinking of bringing some measures to ensure responsible use of AI and social media in the wake of increasing exposure of youths to social media.
"It is a serious issue. Finland has taken action. The United Kingdom is also mulling similar action. Australia has already banned the use of social media for kids of certain age groups. We have also started consultations with the stakeholders to see what can be done to avoid overexposure to social media," he said.
Further, he said the Information Technology & Biotechnology Department, in association with Meta, is planning a digital detox programme for school children and teachers. "Around three lakh students and one lakh teachers will be subjected to digital detox," he added.
His explanation came after senior BJP MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar urged the government to seriously consider rolling out a programme to address the issue of misuse and overuse of social media.
"Social media has become a menace. Australia has taken a very serious decision to avoid social media exposure to children below 16 years. In fact, a report submitted to the Lok Sabha has also expressed concern over premature exposure to social media. Children are being introduced to porn due to premature exposure. It is a very serious matter. It may not be possible to control it completely. But the government must take some measures to ensure children below a certain age are barred from using social media. Otherwise, our education and family systems will be affected very badly," Suresh Kumar said.
Read More