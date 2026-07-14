ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Issues Comprehensive SOP To Protect Temple Hundi Collections Amid Ram Temple Donation Theft Allegation

Bengaluru: In the wake of reported thefts involving temple donation boxes, including the recent incident at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Karnataka government has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to strengthen the security and transparency of hundi collections and donations in temples under the Muzrai Department.

The Religious Endowments Department said the decision was prompted by reports from across the country highlighting thefts from temple hundis, concerns over their safety, and instances of misappropriation during the counting and accounting of donations in temples under its jurisdiction.

The department has directed all Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers, Tahsildars, Assistant Commissioners, Muzrai Tahsildars, Executive Officers, hereditary trustees, administrators and other concerned officials to strictly implement precautionary measures to safeguard temple assets.

Under the new guidelines, temples must install donation boxes at prominent locations visible to devotees and ensure adequate security. CCTV web cameras covering the hundis from all four directions have been made mandatory, with footage to be stored on servers.

The feeds will be monitored at district-level Muzrai offices, while a central server will also be established at the department headquarters for statewide surveillance. The government has instructed temples to replace conventional CCTV systems with web cameras to prevent tampering. It noted that in some theft cases, CCTV cameras had been disabled or rendered ineffective by smoke and carbon deposits from burning camphor. Live CCTV feeds must also be integrated with the offices of Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and local police stations through dedicated monitoring dashboards.

To encourage cashless donations and reduce incidents such as pickpocketing during crowded festivals, temples have been directed to install QR codes, UPI, BHIM and other secure digital payment facilities. QR codes must be placed only near hundis and display complete bank details, including IFSC codes. The digital payment system must also be integrated with temple accounting software to ensure transparency, proper audit trails and improved financial management.

The department has cautioned against misuse of QR codes after receiving reports of fake or unauthorised codes being placed at some temples. Temple authorities have been instructed to periodically inspect and protect the official QR codes from damage or replacement.

The SOP introduces stricter norms for hundi counting. Revenue officials must compulsorily participate in every counting process, and counting schedules must be fixed in advance. Temples receiving large volumes of donations must conduct hundi counting once every week, while other temples must do so once every fortnight.

The counting process must be carried out under the direct supervision of the concerned Tahsildar. Gold, silver and other valuables received through donations must be valued on the same day and deposited in the district or sub-treasury under proper supervision.