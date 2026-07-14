Karnataka Govt Issues Comprehensive SOP To Protect Temple Hundi Collections Amid Ram Temple Donation Theft Allegation
Under the new guidelines, temples must install donation boxes at prominent locations visible to devotees and ensure adequate security.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 1:57 AM IST
Bengaluru: In the wake of reported thefts involving temple donation boxes, including the recent incident at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Karnataka government has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to strengthen the security and transparency of hundi collections and donations in temples under the Muzrai Department.
The Religious Endowments Department said the decision was prompted by reports from across the country highlighting thefts from temple hundis, concerns over their safety, and instances of misappropriation during the counting and accounting of donations in temples under its jurisdiction.
The department has directed all Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers, Tahsildars, Assistant Commissioners, Muzrai Tahsildars, Executive Officers, hereditary trustees, administrators and other concerned officials to strictly implement precautionary measures to safeguard temple assets.
Under the new guidelines, temples must install donation boxes at prominent locations visible to devotees and ensure adequate security. CCTV web cameras covering the hundis from all four directions have been made mandatory, with footage to be stored on servers.
The feeds will be monitored at district-level Muzrai offices, while a central server will also be established at the department headquarters for statewide surveillance. The government has instructed temples to replace conventional CCTV systems with web cameras to prevent tampering. It noted that in some theft cases, CCTV cameras had been disabled or rendered ineffective by smoke and carbon deposits from burning camphor. Live CCTV feeds must also be integrated with the offices of Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and local police stations through dedicated monitoring dashboards.
To encourage cashless donations and reduce incidents such as pickpocketing during crowded festivals, temples have been directed to install QR codes, UPI, BHIM and other secure digital payment facilities. QR codes must be placed only near hundis and display complete bank details, including IFSC codes. The digital payment system must also be integrated with temple accounting software to ensure transparency, proper audit trails and improved financial management.
The department has cautioned against misuse of QR codes after receiving reports of fake or unauthorised codes being placed at some temples. Temple authorities have been instructed to periodically inspect and protect the official QR codes from damage or replacement.
The SOP introduces stricter norms for hundi counting. Revenue officials must compulsorily participate in every counting process, and counting schedules must be fixed in advance. Temples receiving large volumes of donations must conduct hundi counting once every week, while other temples must do so once every fortnight.
The counting process must be carried out under the direct supervision of the concerned Tahsildar. Gold, silver and other valuables received through donations must be valued on the same day and deposited in the district or sub-treasury under proper supervision.
The government has also mandated the use of facial recognition technology to verify the identity of officials and staff participating in the counting process. Everyone entering the counting area must declare the cash they are carrying before being allowed inside.
The entire hundi counting process, beginning with the opening of the donation box and ending with the handover of cash to the bank, must be recorded on video with date and time stamps. The movement of the hundi, removal of cash, distribution of money to counting personnel and return of the counted cash must all be documented through continuous video recording.
The guidelines prohibit the use of private individuals or volunteers for hundi counting. Only personnel from the Home Guards, banks or government departments will be permitted to participate in the counting process. Temple authorities and taluk-level officials will be held directly responsible if theft or irregularities occur either during hundi counting or involving temple donation boxes.
The SOP also requires all temples and religious institutions with CCTV systems to share live feeds with local police stations or police control rooms wherever technically feasible. This is intended to enable real-time monitoring and quicker responses during emergencies, fire incidents, law and order situations or other security threats.
Local Station House Officers have been directed to periodically inspect the live CCTV feeds and overall security arrangements of major temples and other religious institutions. They must coordinate with temple management, district authorities and the Religious Endowments Department to ensure corrective measures are implemented wherever necessary.
At the district level, Deputy Commissioners will head a monitoring committee comprising the Superintendent or Commissioner of Police, local Muzrai officials, the Chief Fire Officer or a representative from the Fire and Emergency Services Department, and other officials as required. The committee will meet at least once every month to review fire safety preparedness, compliance with security standards, CCTV functionality, integration of live feeds with police systems and disaster response measures.
The guidelines also mandate joint inspections of temples by revenue, police, Religious Endowments Department and local authority officials at least once every 15 days to verify that all security arrangements are functioning properly and to rectify any deficiencies immediately.
For all major Category A and Category B temples, Deputy Commissioners, Police Commissioners or Superintendents of Police, Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats and other concerned officials must conduct joint inspections once every three months to ensure full compliance with the SOP.
Deputy Commissioners have also been directed to submit consolidated monthly compliance and inspection reports to the government through the Religious Endowments Department. The reports must include details of implementation, deficiencies identified, corrective measures taken and future action plans. Copies of the reports will also be sent to the Home Department and the Director General and Inspector General of Police.