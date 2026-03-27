ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Introduces Grading System For 3rd Language In SSLC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Friday announced that marks secured in third languages like Hindi, Sanskrit and others will not be considered in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) final examination results. Instead, students will be given grades such as A, B, C, and D for these languages.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced the decision at a press conference here. "The new rule will come into force from the ongoing SSLC exams," he said, adding that a government order in this regard will be issued soon.

"From now on, third languages will be brought under the grading system. This means students will not be declared passed or failed in the third languages of Hindi, Sanskrit, Tulu, Marathi, Arabic and others. Instead, they will be given Grades such as A, B, C, and D," he said.

He said that the decision to exclude third language marks was made to reduce the burden on students. However, all students must write the third language exam. Currently, SSLC students must write the third language exam carrying 100 marks and secure the minimum passing marks to pass the SSLC.