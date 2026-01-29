ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Employees To Wear Khadi Dresses On First Saturday Of Every Month

Bengaluru: In a move to promote Khadi and support the Khadi industry, the Karnataka Government has directed its five lakh employees to wear dresses made of Khadi on the first Saturday of every month. The new rule will come into effect from April 21, coinciding with the Civil Service Day. This rule will apply to all employees of the state government, including those working in various boards and corporations, universities, different authorities and aided institutes.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting between Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and the office bearers of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association (KSGEA) here on Thursday. "Wearing a khadi dress is not mandatory but voluntary. Since the Khadi industry and our weavers are facing problems, we have reciprocated to the government's appeal," said KSGEA President C S Shadakshari.

Earlier, the Government was mulling making state government employees wear Khadi every Friday, but it was decided to restrict it to a day in a month, considering the extra financial burden it would leave on the employees. As per the press release by KSGEA, the male employees can wear pants, shirts and overcoats made of Khadi and the women employees, the sarees and chudidars.

The employees have been asked to purchase dress materials compulsorily from the shops of government-run Khadi Gramodyoga Mandalis. In order to encourage such purchases, the government has announced a 5 per cent additional discount on every purchase.

