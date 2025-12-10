ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Declares 1,777 Acres Near Bengaluru Airport As Permanent Special Agriculture Zone, Farmers Call It An Act Of Vengeance

By Anil Gejji

Bengaluru: The decision of the Karnataka Government to declare 1,777 acres of land near the Bengaluru International Airport as a Permanent Special Agriculture Zone has kicked off a controversy with the farmers seeing the move as an act of vengeance and also fearing a lesser sale value for their lands in future.

The Government, on December 6, issued an order declaring these lands spread across Channarayapatna and 13 other villages in Devanahalli taluk as a permanent agriculture zone, barring farmers from taking up any commercial activities in these lands.

Interestingly, these 1,777 acres were part of a land parcel earlier acquired for setting up a high-tech defence and aerospace park and later dropped from acquisition following a three-and-a-half-year (1194 days) protest by farmers.

“Our lands are declared a permanent agriculture zone with the sole intention to disturb us, as we managed to bend the Government and take back our lands much against its wishes. It appears that the Government is taking revenge against us by making this a permanent agriculture zone," says Karahalli Srinivas, a farmers' leader from Devanahalli.

He said the farmers are not opposed to declaring the area as an agricultural zone, but to the restrictions the Government has imposed. “The permanent agriculture zone means, we are not allowed to take any non-agriculture activities in our lands. Even if a farmer wants to start an industry in the future or wants to sell it for industrial purposes, he is not allowed to. What sort of decision is this? Why such restrictions?” Srinivas asked.