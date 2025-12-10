Karnataka Government Declares 1,777 Acres Near Bengaluru Airport As Permanent Special Agriculture Zone, Farmers Call It An Act Of Vengeance
These lands were earlier acquired for setting up a defence and aerospace park but dropped owing to protests from farmers.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
By Anil Gejji
Bengaluru: The decision of the Karnataka Government to declare 1,777 acres of land near the Bengaluru International Airport as a Permanent Special Agriculture Zone has kicked off a controversy with the farmers seeing the move as an act of vengeance and also fearing a lesser sale value for their lands in future.
The Government, on December 6, issued an order declaring these lands spread across Channarayapatna and 13 other villages in Devanahalli taluk as a permanent agriculture zone, barring farmers from taking up any commercial activities in these lands.
Interestingly, these 1,777 acres were part of a land parcel earlier acquired for setting up a high-tech defence and aerospace park and later dropped from acquisition following a three-and-a-half-year (1194 days) protest by farmers.
“Our lands are declared a permanent agriculture zone with the sole intention to disturb us, as we managed to bend the Government and take back our lands much against its wishes. It appears that the Government is taking revenge against us by making this a permanent agriculture zone," says Karahalli Srinivas, a farmers' leader from Devanahalli.
He said the farmers are not opposed to declaring the area as an agricultural zone, but to the restrictions the Government has imposed. “The permanent agriculture zone means, we are not allowed to take any non-agriculture activities in our lands. Even if a farmer wants to start an industry in the future or wants to sell it for industrial purposes, he is not allowed to. What sort of decision is this? Why such restrictions?” Srinivas asked.
The Government, however, denied the allegations, saying it declared these lands as part of an agricultural zone with a good intention to protect their interests. “While demanding back their lands, the farmers had said they would want it for agricultural purposes. Respecting their feelings, the Government has declared this area as an agriculture zone,” said S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, in a press release on Monday.
Further, he said that the declaration of a permanent zone will not affect farmers’ freedom or right to sell their lands. “There are no restrictions whatsoever. Farmers continue to enjoy their freedom to sell their land,” he said.
The declaration will also come with several benefits to farmers, he added. “The Government is hoping to attract investment into agriculture by declaring a special agriculture zone. This apart, farmers can also benefit from high-yielding seed varieties and modern agricultural technologies to improve soil and water management, direct market access, e-trading, etc.,” the release said.
“These things appear good on paper. Let the Government develop such a zone elsewhere, not where our lands are. We don’t want any of their support. Let them leave us to live peacefully without any restrictions,” Srinivas said.
On Sevlakumar’s assertion that farmers will have freedom to sell their lands, Srinivas said: We will have freedom to sell. But who will come forward to purchase our lands with a restriction that the land should be used only for agriculture?” he asked.
He said farmers have been consulting lawyers and also civil society representatives, including actor Prakash Raj, who supported their earlier protest. “After consulting these people, we will decide our future course of action,” he added.