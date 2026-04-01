ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government's Decision To Introduce Grading System For Third Language Evokes Mixed Response

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s decision to introduce a grading system for the third language in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations has triggered a heated debate among educationists, activists, and policymakers. While the state justified the move as a step to reduce academic pressure on students, critics condemned it, calling it a regressive, anti-student and politically motivated move, while also questioning the timing of the decision.

Last week, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that students will continue to write the third language exam, but their performance will be assessed through grades instead of marks. "The decision will apply to the ongoing SSLC exams. There will no longer be a pass or fail system for this subject. Students will get grades instead of marks. The marks obtained will not be considered for the final result calculation,” the minister said.

The reform applies to all third-language options, including Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic, Telugu, Marathi and Tulu.

The BJP was the first to criticise the move, calling it politically motivated and taken only out of anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "What was necessary to take such an important decision when SSLC annual examinations are going on, and students had prepared for a year to write the third language paper? If the government had any common sense, it should have decided at the beginning of the academic year," said R Ashoka, Opposition Leader in the Assembly.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti also opposed the move, cautioning that reducing the weight of language subjects could affect students’ competitiveness at the national level. He said the shift could impact thousands of teachers and weaken students’ linguistic foundation needed for higher education and employment.

Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the Associated Managements of English Medium Schools, warned that reducing the importance of third languages could undermine the protection of mother tongues. He also highlighted disparities between state board and central board systems, noting that in some cases, third language scores can compensate for lower marks in core subjects. “Why should state board students not get the same opportunities?” he asked.

Aaisha Saudagar of the Federation of Independent Recognised School Teachers said the intent to reduce stress was understandable, but criticised the timing and implementation. She pointed out that students who traditionally perform well in languages like Hindi may lose a scoring advantage under the new system. “When effort is not reflected in marks, students may take a minimal approach,” she said, adding that sudden changes close to board exams create confusion among students, parents and schools.