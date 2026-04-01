Karnataka Government's Decision To Introduce Grading System For Third Language Evokes Mixed Response
While some writers and pro-Kannada activists welcome the decision as long-awaited, others oppose it, calling it regressive and politically motivated.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s decision to introduce a grading system for the third language in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations has triggered a heated debate among educationists, activists, and policymakers. While the state justified the move as a step to reduce academic pressure on students, critics condemned it, calling it a regressive, anti-student and politically motivated move, while also questioning the timing of the decision.
Last week, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that students will continue to write the third language exam, but their performance will be assessed through grades instead of marks. "The decision will apply to the ongoing SSLC exams. There will no longer be a pass or fail system for this subject. Students will get grades instead of marks. The marks obtained will not be considered for the final result calculation,” the minister said.
The reform applies to all third-language options, including Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic, Telugu, Marathi and Tulu.
The BJP was the first to criticise the move, calling it politically motivated and taken only out of anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "What was necessary to take such an important decision when SSLC annual examinations are going on, and students had prepared for a year to write the third language paper? If the government had any common sense, it should have decided at the beginning of the academic year," said R Ashoka, Opposition Leader in the Assembly.
Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti also opposed the move, cautioning that reducing the weight of language subjects could affect students’ competitiveness at the national level. He said the shift could impact thousands of teachers and weaken students’ linguistic foundation needed for higher education and employment.
Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the Associated Managements of English Medium Schools, warned that reducing the importance of third languages could undermine the protection of mother tongues. He also highlighted disparities between state board and central board systems, noting that in some cases, third language scores can compensate for lower marks in core subjects. “Why should state board students not get the same opportunities?” he asked.
Aaisha Saudagar of the Federation of Independent Recognised School Teachers said the intent to reduce stress was understandable, but criticised the timing and implementation. She pointed out that students who traditionally perform well in languages like Hindi may lose a scoring advantage under the new system. “When effort is not reflected in marks, students may take a minimal approach,” she said, adding that sudden changes close to board exams create confusion among students, parents and schools.
She also flagged concerns about employment prospects for language teachers and called for wider consultation before implementing such reforms. Rajesh Bhat, Secretary, All India Save Education Committee, criticised the decision as “undemocratic,” arguing that introducing major policy changes during the examination period without consulting stakeholders undermines the education system. He warned that such precedents could allow future policy shifts without accountability.
Advocate C.R. Imteyaz, President, Minority Institutions Federation, says the government's approach appears to prioritise Kannada and English, leaving minority languages with limited space. He also pointed to the impact of language-related scoring on students’ academic prospects. According to him, lower scores in language subjects can significantly affect overall percentages, which remain crucial for college admissions.
Educationist Niranjanaradhya described the grading system as a practical step, noting that similar approaches exist in other states. He questioned the necessity of a third language when students already learn their mother tongue and English.
Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushottam Bilimale offered a broader critique of language policy, arguing that imposing Hindi has historically disadvantaged students, particularly in rural areas. He said language learning should be based on need and choice rather than compulsion, and emphasised the importance of mother tongue education in preserving cultural identity.
The debate also touches on legal and policy frameworks. The Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, mandates Kannada as a first or second language in schools, while other laws reinforce its use in administration and public life.
As the government moves forward with the reform, the discussion reflects deeper questions about balancing linguistic diversity, academic fairness, and policy transparency in Karnataka’s education system.
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