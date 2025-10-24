ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Clears Rs 27,607 Crore Investment Proposals

Bengaluru: The 66th meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday approved 13 investment proposals with a total investment of Rs 27,607 crore. The projects are expected to generate around 8,704 direct jobs.

The approvals include 11 new investment proposals and two additional investment proposals, according to Industries Minister M B Patil. While the new proposals involve an investment of Rs 27,228.51 crore, the expansion proposals account for Rs 378.75 crore.

The new investment proposals include - Vayu Assets Private Limited Rs 1,251 crore (1,912 jobs); Tejas Networks: Rs 542.19 crore (1,312 jobs); Reliance Consumer Products Limited: Rs 1,622 crore (1,200 jobs); JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited: Rs 7,102 crore (900 jobs); HSS Textile Private Limited: Rs 740 crore (800 jobs); SFX India Mfg Private Limited: Rs 9,298 crore (806 jobs); Schneider Electric IT Business India Private Limited: Rs 1,520.75 crore (550 jobs); Toyota Industries Engine India Private Limited: Rs 1,330 crore (550 jobs); JSW Steel Limited: Rs 1,300.57 crore (271 jobs); Grasim Industries Limited: Rs 1,386 crore (203 jobs) and QPIAI India Private Limited: Rs 1,136 crore (200 jobs).

The additional investment proposals are from Embassy Industrial Park (Rs 80 crore) and Balaji Wafers Private Limited (Rs 298.75 crore).