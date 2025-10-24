Karnataka Government Clears Rs 27,607 Crore Investment Proposals
Published : October 24, 2025 at 10:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: The 66th meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday approved 13 investment proposals with a total investment of Rs 27,607 crore. The projects are expected to generate around 8,704 direct jobs.
The approvals include 11 new investment proposals and two additional investment proposals, according to Industries Minister M B Patil. While the new proposals involve an investment of Rs 27,228.51 crore, the expansion proposals account for Rs 378.75 crore.
The new investment proposals include - Vayu Assets Private Limited Rs 1,251 crore (1,912 jobs); Tejas Networks: Rs 542.19 crore (1,312 jobs); Reliance Consumer Products Limited: Rs 1,622 crore (1,200 jobs); JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited: Rs 7,102 crore (900 jobs); HSS Textile Private Limited: Rs 740 crore (800 jobs); SFX India Mfg Private Limited: Rs 9,298 crore (806 jobs); Schneider Electric IT Business India Private Limited: Rs 1,520.75 crore (550 jobs); Toyota Industries Engine India Private Limited: Rs 1,330 crore (550 jobs); JSW Steel Limited: Rs 1,300.57 crore (271 jobs); Grasim Industries Limited: Rs 1,386 crore (203 jobs) and QPIAI India Private Limited: Rs 1,136 crore (200 jobs).
The additional investment proposals are from Embassy Industrial Park (Rs 80 crore) and Balaji Wafers Private Limited (Rs 298.75 crore).
Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Energy Minister K. J. George, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Higher Education Minister Dr M. C. Sudhakar, and Labour Minister Santosh Lad were present at the meeting.
CM Warns Action Against Officials Delaying Clearances For Industries
Chairing another meeting for improving Ease Of Doing Business in the state to attract investment, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned of action against the officials who delay approvals for investment proposals. He also instructed the Chief Secretary to issue directions to all departments not to delay approvals. "There are complaints that some departments are causing delays in issuing 'No Objection Certificates (NOC). This should be addressed on a priority basis. The time for issuing NOCs should be shortened to prevent delays in investment in the state," he said.
The CM's instruction came after his attention was drawn towards the 7-day to 66-day timeframe within which neighbouring states gave clearances to investment proposals, as against the state's 20-day to 120-day timeframe. "This cannot go on like this when we have been facing tough competition from states like Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and others. Officials should not sit idle, citing the Supreme Court orders as an excuse. The same order exists for neighbouring states as well, but how are they executing it? Action will be initiated against such officials who cause unnecessary delays," he warned.
The CM even said that the Government would bring necessary amendments to the existing laws and rules to improve the industry-friendly environment in the state.