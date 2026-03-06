ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Bans Social Media For Children Below 16 Years

Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT&BT) Minister Priyank Kharge on January 30 had told the Karnataka Assembly that the state government was seriously thinking of bringing some measures to ensure responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media in the wake of increasing exposure of youths to social media.

"It is a serious issue. Finland has taken action. The United Kingdom is also mulling similar action. Australia has already banned the use of social media for kids of certain age groups. We have also started consultations with the stakeholders to see what can be done to avoid overexposure to social media," Kharge, son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, had said.

BJP MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar had urged the government to seriously consider rolling out a programme to address the issue of misuse and overuse of social media.

"Social media has become a menace. Australia has taken a very serious decision to avoid social media exposure to children below 16 years. In fact, a report submitted to the Lok Sabha has also expressed concern over premature exposure to social media. Children are being introduced to porn due to premature exposure. It is a very serious matter. It may not be possible to control it completely. But the government must take some measures to ensure children below a certain age are barred from using social media. Otherwise, our education and family systems will be affected very badly," Suresh Kumar had said.