ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Announces Slew Of Reforms In KPSC Exams, Proposes Time Bound Recruitment Plan

Bengaluru: In order to rein in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), which is deeply mired in corruption charges, the Karnataka Government on Wednesday announced several measures. These include time-bound yearly recruitment for Group C posts and a five-year hiring plan. The government also announced setting up a house committee to suggest further reforms in the administration of KPSC.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda announced these measures in the Assembly while replying to the debate on irregularities at the KPSC on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"From now on, there will be recruitment for government posts every year. The departments concerned will provide a list of vacancies to be filled to the KPSC before December 31 every year, and the KPSC will complete the recruitment process by the end of the following calendar year. We want the recruitment process for Group C (Clerical) posts to be completed within a year because it will only involve a written test," Krishna Byregowda said.

For examinations recruiting Group A and Group B posts, the KPSC must announce a recruitment calendar with fixed dates and schedules for each exam, similar to the Union Public Service Commission. "The KPSC will have to conduct exams every year on a particular date and month," he said.

"The recruitment calendar will reduce pressure on job aspirants, besides minimising litigation. If there is a litigation, the next year's recruitment will go on as scheduled, unlike now, where litigations hamper recruitment for years," the Minister said.