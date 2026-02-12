ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Amends Building Regulations, Allows Land Use Upto 75% For Industries

Bengaluru: In order to maximise usage of land at industrial layouts and plots, the Karnataka Government has revised the building regulations pertaining to floor area ratio (FAR), setback, ground coverage and parking area for industries.

"It is a historic and industry-friendly reform by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board. This increases the land usage in industrial plots to 75% from the existing 65% besides lessening the burden on the state government to acquire more land for industry purposes," said Industries Minister M B Patil.

As per the order issued on February 6, the industrial buildings of 7 meter height are now allowed to leave 1.5 meter setback on the front side and one meter on any one side. Till now, a setback of one meter each on either side was mandatory, along with the setback on the front. Similarly, for buildings of 15 meter height, the setback has been reduced to 2 meter from 6 meter on the front side and 1.5 meter from 6 meter on the remaining three sides.

The new order also allowed development of housing and township projects in industrial areas, which were hitherto restricted. "In general industrial plots, 15% of area has been allowed to be earmarked for housing for employees. In industrial plots measuring at least 50 acres, 10% of the area can be used for the construction of houses and commercial buildings," Patil said in a press release.