Karnataka Government Acknowledges Two Installments Of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Not Paid
Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar clarified in the assembly that payments for February and March due to an official oversight.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday acknowledged that two installments of Rs 2,000 each for the months of February and March under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme have not been disbursed due to an "official oversight".
Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar gave a clarification in assembly in this regard besides expressing regret for providing wrong information to the house when the opposition members first raised the issue on December 9. Under the scheme, women heads of all families of the state are entitled to Rs 2,000 monthly.
At the time the issue was raised by BJP member Mahesh Tenginakai, the minister had claimed that payments were made to beneficiaries up to August and no payments were pending. The BJP however produced the documents showing payments were not made in February and March.
"Earlier I had said payments under the Gruhajyoti scheme were cleared till August. That was the information provided to me by the department officials. Later, when I cross checked, I found that the opposition's claims were true. So I regret if the opposition members were hurt with my earlier reply," Hebbalkar said.
The BJP members however were not satisfied and insisted that the minister tender an apology for “misleading and lying” to the house. "Why doesn't she say that she made a mistake? She didn't apologise," Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said. Former Ministers V Sunilkumar, Sureshkumar also joined Ashoka in demanding an apology from Hebbalkar.
Law and Parliamentary Minister H K Patil requested the opposition to drop the issue as Hebbalkar had already expressed regret.
When the opposition members continued with their insistence for an apology, Hebbalkar said she would apologise if the former didn't like the word (regret) while accusing BJP members of targeting her for being a woman.
Not convinced by the Minister's clarification, the opposition members led by Ashoka staged a walkout.