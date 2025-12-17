ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Acknowledges Two Installments Of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Not Paid

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday acknowledged that two installments of Rs 2,000 each for the months of February and March under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme have not been disbursed due to an "official oversight".

Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar gave a clarification in assembly in this regard besides expressing regret for providing wrong information to the house when the opposition members first raised the issue on December 9. Under the scheme, women heads of all families of the state are entitled to Rs 2,000 monthly.

At the time the issue was raised by BJP member Mahesh Tenginakai, the minister had claimed that payments were made to beneficiaries up to August and no payments were pending. The BJP however produced the documents showing payments were not made in February and March.

"Earlier I had said payments under the Gruhajyoti scheme were cleared till August. That was the information provided to me by the department officials. Later, when I cross checked, I found that the opposition's claims were true. So I regret if the opposition members were hurt with my earlier reply," Hebbalkar said.