ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Fast-Track Implementation Of 13 Ropeway Projects In State

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Energy and Tourism K J George has directed officials to expedite the implementation of the 13 ropeway projects proposed across the state, emphasising the need to fast-track statutory approvals and ensure timely execution.

The Minister reviewed the progress of all proposed ropeway projects across Karnataka here on Monday.

Expressing concern that several ropeway projects have remained at the planning stage for years, the Minister instructed officials to obtain all mandatory approvals from the Forest and Environment Department and other statutory agencies before floating tenders. This will prevent implementation delays after project award.

The feasibility studies for all 13 ropeway projects have been entrusted to RITES. Of these, feasibility reports for eight projects have already been completed, while officials were directed to expedite the studies for the remaining locations.

The Minister also reviewed the Mullayanagiri Ropeway Project, where the feasibility study has been delayed due to pending permissions. He directed officials to facilitate the required clearances immediately and instructed RITES to submit the feasibility report within one month.