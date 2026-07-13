Karnataka To Fast-Track Implementation Of 13 Ropeway Projects In State
In a review meeting, Tourism Minister K J George directed officials to speed up approvals and execution of proposed ropeway projects
Published : July 13, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Energy and Tourism K J George has directed officials to expedite the implementation of the 13 ropeway projects proposed across the state, emphasising the need to fast-track statutory approvals and ensure timely execution.
The Minister reviewed the progress of all proposed ropeway projects across Karnataka here on Monday.
Expressing concern that several ropeway projects have remained at the planning stage for years, the Minister instructed officials to obtain all mandatory approvals from the Forest and Environment Department and other statutory agencies before floating tenders. This will prevent implementation delays after project award.
The feasibility studies for all 13 ropeway projects have been entrusted to RITES. Of these, feasibility reports for eight projects have already been completed, while officials were directed to expedite the studies for the remaining locations.
The Minister also reviewed the Mullayanagiri Ropeway Project, where the feasibility study has been delayed due to pending permissions. He directed officials to facilitate the required clearances immediately and instructed RITES to submit the feasibility report within one month.
Preliminary feasibility studies have already been completed for the ropeway projects at Gokak Falls (Belagavi), Mylara Lingeshwara Temple (Yadgir), Anjanadri Hill (Koppal) and Devaragudda Malatesha Temple (Haveri). The Gokak Ropeway Project has also secured approval from the Finance Department. The Minister directed officials to place the proposal before the next cabinet meeting for approval.
The ropeway projects are proposed to be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Stressing the importance of timely implementation, George instructed officials to give top priority to securing statutory approvals from the Forest Department and other agencies. He also directed the Tourism Commissioner to visit New Delhi and coordinate with the Union Ministries concerned to expedite the required clearances.
The Minister said the ropeway projects are aimed at improving connectivity to Karnataka's major religious, heritage and eco-tourism destinations, while promoting environment-friendly mobility, enhancing visitor experience, generating local employment and stimulating tourism-led economic development across the state.
"Ropeway projects are much more than tourism infrastructure. They represent a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of connectivity that will improve access to remote destinations, create new opportunities for local economies, generate employment and attract greater tourism investment. There should be no delay in implementation due to procedural approvals, and all departments must work in close coordination to ensure these projects are executed on priority," George told the officials.
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