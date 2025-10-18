Karnataka Gets 422 Additional PG Medical Seats
'It's a Deepavali gift for medical students of the state,' says Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil
Published : October 18, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a good news to MBBS students dreaming to pursue post graduation (PG), as many as 422 additional PG medical seats have been added in medical colleges in the state for the current academic year.
With this the number of PG seats in government medical colleges has gone up to 2116 seats, the highest in the country. There were 1694 seats last year.
"This is a Deepavali gift for medical students of Karnataka. With this, the long-standing demand of the state's students to increase PG seats has been fulfilled," said Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil. He said that the state had requested for 572 additional PG seats this year, keeping with the increased demand, of which 422 seats have been allotted to the state.
The PG seats have been increased across 20 departments, including paediatrics, anaesthesia, forensic medicine and microbiology, the Minister added. Earlier, the National Medical Council had increased 450 MBBS seats in government colleges in Karnataka, taking the total number of MBBS seats to 9,663, again the highest in the country. These additional sets were distributed equally among government colleges in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Raichur and Vijayanagar.
The Minister said that the Government has decided to allot 15% of medical seats in government colleges to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). "This is for the first time, NRI quota is created in government colleges," he added. Each NRI seat will have a fixed fee of Rs 25 lakh.
