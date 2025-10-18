ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Gets 422 Additional PG Medical Seats

Bengaluru: In a good news to MBBS students dreaming to pursue post graduation (PG), as many as 422 additional PG medical seats have been added in medical colleges in the state for the current academic year.

With this the number of PG seats in government medical colleges has gone up to 2116 seats, the highest in the country. There were 1694 seats last year.

"This is a Deepavali gift for medical students of Karnataka. With this, the long-standing demand of the state's students to increase PG seats has been fulfilled," said Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil. He said that the state had requested for 572 additional PG seats this year, keeping with the increased demand, of which 422 seats have been allotted to the state.