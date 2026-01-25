Karnataka Gender Minorities Survey Report: 10,365 Transgenders Identified, Here Are Some Key Recommendations
The Gender Minorities Survey Report has recommended one percent reservation in private sector jobs for people from gender minorities in Karnataka.
Bengaluru: The much-awaited 2025-26 Gender Minorities (Transgenders) Survey Report of the Department of Women and Child Development and the Karnataka State Women Development Corporation has been submitted to the state government. The survey, carried out for 45 days, has identified a total of 10,365 gender minorities in the state.
The survey report has made recommendations on the current programmes for the development of gender minorities, protection of their rights and initiatives for their rehabilitation.
It recommends taking steps to enroll gender minorities in hostels on priority, formulating a scheme to provide scholarships to gender minority children, providing coaching for competitive exams, ensuring health, employment and skill development training, housing and infrastructure, establishing a Gender Minority Welfare Development Board, and extending social issues and government facilities on priority.
Also, it has recommended one percent reservation in private sector jobs and appropriate action in collaboration with the police department to prevent atrocities against transgenders. It has stressed on the need for basic data for the welfare of people from gender minorities in the schemes of all departments in the government.
Analysis Report On Status
A survey was conducted in 31 districts from September 15, 2025 to know the status of gender minorities in the year 2025-26. The survey revealed that there are a total of 10,365 gender minorities in the state, including 10,250 above the age of 18 and 115 below the age of 18. The top five districts with the highest number of gender minorities are Vijayapura with 1,428, Chikkaballapur with 1,252, Bengaluru City with 757, Kolar with 638 and Belagavi with 618.
It was found that 7,998 of the gender minorities were born as males, 2,123 as females and 129 as intersex. In the following days, they chose the gender that they felt was right for them and 3,736 people chose to be male, 517 chose to be female, and 5,699 to be transgender.
Caste, Religion Status: According to the information obtained from the survey, 8,817 gender minorities belong to Hinduism, 1,217 to Islam, 66 to Christianity, and 49 to other religions. Four persons are atheists (do not believe in the existence of God), and 97 did not provide any information. When the caste details of the gender minorities were checked, it was identified that 3,497 were from Scheduled Castes, 1,369 from Scheduled Tribes, 3,585 from Backward Classes, and 1,289 from other classes. A total of 510 people refused to provide caste details.
Marital Status: As per their marital status, 4,735 people were married, 5,444 were unmarried and 71 people did not provide any information about their marital status. Notably, 46.20 percent of sexual minorities were married.
Educational Status: It is known that 1,123 people have completed SSLC and 1,142 people have completed PUC/Diploma. There are 34 people who have completed technical degrees, five persons have completed medical degrees and seven have completed law degrees. There are 357 people who have completed other (BA/BCom/BSc) degrees, 120 have completed postgraduate degrees and three have completed PhD. This apart, 1,290 people have completed various other courses. It was found that 2,546 people from the gender minorities sought financial assistance to continue their education and pursue higher education.
It was also found that the gender minorities faced various difficulties in pursuing education. Out of these, 3,382 were identified as victims of violence, 3,730 were discriminated against in educational institutions and 2,589 were identified as dropouts. The survey also revealed that due to unpleasant incidents in schools and colleges, the gender minorities have cut short their education and have not pursued higher studies.
Family Acceptance: Fortunately, among 10,250 (survey participants) gender minorities, 6,214 (60.62%) were accepted by their families while 4,036 (39.38%) have not been accepted by their families. It was found that 3,515 (34.29%) of the gender minorities were dependent on their families, while 6,664 (65.01%) were self-sufficient.
Out of these 10,250 gender minorities, 0.47% were employed in the state government, 13 (0.13%) in the Central government, 1,373 (13.40%) in private organisations, 278 (2.7%) in voluntary organisations, and 689 (6.7%) were self-employed. The largest number of respondents, 7,849 (76.58%) refused to provide any information about their employment.
Income situation: Income details of the gender minorities revealed that 5,782 (56.41%) people had an income of up to Rs. 1 lakh, 990 (9.66%) people had an income of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh, 29 (0.28%) people had an income of Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh and 47 people (0.46%) had an income of more than Rs. 5 lakh. A total of 3,402 (33.19%) people did not provide their income details.
Also, 136 (1.33%) transgenders have house/commercial property, 1,743 (17%) people live in their own house, 6,201 (61%) live in rented houses, 245 (2%) in community houses, 73 (0.71%) live with friends, 23 (0.22%) live in PGs and 93 (1%) live in rented houses. 1,525 (15%) with their parents, while 311 (3%) people did not provide information.
When checking the basic amenities in the houses of gender minorities, it was found that 10,085 people have water facility, 9,624 people have electricity facility and 8,742 people have toilets. Others were found to use public toilets.
Gender Minority Children: The survey revealed that there are a total of 115 gender minority children in the state, including four under the age of 14 and 111 between 15 and 18 years. Of these, 104 children are boys and 11 children are girls from birth. It is known that 75 children were identified as boys, one as girl and 39 as transgender after birth.
It is known that 53 children have sought financial assistance for education, and only three children are receiving scholarships. The survey revealed that gender minority children are subjected to violence in schools and colleges, 45 children have been subjected to violence and 36 children have been expelled from schools and colleges and 54 children have been discriminated against.
Key Recommendations
- It is known that approximately 40% of schools and colleges are experiencing various forms of violence and discrimination against gender minorities, and therefore, awareness programmes should be organised in schools and colleges to sensitise students and teachers towards gender minorities.
- It has been found that gender minorities have been subjected to violence and discrimination and due to lack of family support, have stopped their education halfway and not pursued higher education. So programmes should be formulated to provide them with financial assistance for education. Around 25% of adult gender minorities and 46% of gender minority children have sought financial assistance for education, and a special scholarship scheme should be implemented for them.
- Steps should be taken to enroll gender minorities in educational hostels on priority. A plan should be formulated to provide scholarships to gender minority children. Steps should be taken to provide coaching to the gender minorities to prepare them for competitive exams.
- Gender minorities suffer from various health problems and Ayushman Bharat cards should be distributed to facilitate their treatment. It is known that approximately 90% of the gender minorities visit government hospitals and sometimes face incidents of abuse/harassment/humiliation. Therefore, a programme should be formulated to create awareness among government and private doctors and hospital staff so that they behave sensitively with them. Also, programmes should be formulated for gender confirmation surgery.
- It is important that not only the government but also private companies provide employment opportunities to gender minorities. All companies must mandatorily provide 1% reservation to gender minorities and provide employment. Schemes should be brought to ensure that gender minorities get employment in the private sector.
- The survey revealed that only 15% of the gender minorities live in their own homes with their parents and 17% live in their own homes. However, it has been revealed that those living in rented houses, leased houses and simply do not get houses for rent/lease. It has also been revealed that the homeless are living on the streets. The reason is that it is necessary to provide housing facilities to them to lead a dignified life. Therefore, houses should be provided to those who do not have homes.
- The public should also not look at gender minorities with indifference and treat them as human beings. There should be space in public places, in this context, separate toilets and waiting rooms should be built for gender minorities in public places.
"A baseline survey was conducted to collect accurate information about the condition of gender minorities in the state, to rehabilitate them and to provide government facilities. The government will take further steps based on the report that has now come," said Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.
