ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Gender Minorities Survey Report: 10,365 Transgenders Identified, Here Are Some Key Recommendations

Bengaluru: The much-awaited 2025-26 Gender Minorities (Transgenders) Survey Report of the Department of Women and Child Development and the Karnataka State Women Development Corporation has been submitted to the state government. The survey, carried out for 45 days, has identified a total of 10,365 gender minorities in the state.

The survey report has made recommendations on the current programmes for the development of gender minorities, protection of their rights and initiatives for their rehabilitation.

It recommends taking steps to enroll gender minorities in hostels on priority, formulating a scheme to provide scholarships to gender minority children, providing coaching for competitive exams, ensuring health, employment and skill development training, housing and infrastructure, establishing a Gender Minority Welfare Development Board, and extending social issues and government facilities on priority.

Also, it has recommended one percent reservation in private sector jobs and appropriate action in collaboration with the police department to prevent atrocities against transgenders. It has stressed on the need for basic data for the welfare of people from gender minorities in the schemes of all departments in the government.

Analysis Report On Status

A survey was conducted in 31 districts from September 15, 2025 to know the status of gender minorities in the year 2025-26. The survey revealed that there are a total of 10,365 gender minorities in the state, including 10,250 above the age of 18 and 115 below the age of 18. The top five districts with the highest number of gender minorities are Vijayapura with 1,428, Chikkaballapur with 1,252, Bengaluru City with 757, Kolar with 638 and Belagavi with 618.

It was found that 7,998 of the gender minorities were born as males, 2,123 as females and 129 as intersex. In the following days, they chose the gender that they felt was right for them and 3,736 people chose to be male, 517 chose to be female, and 5,699 to be transgender.

Caste, Religion Status: According to the information obtained from the survey, 8,817 gender minorities belong to Hinduism, 1,217 to Islam, 66 to Christianity, and 49 to other religions. Four persons are atheists (do not believe in the existence of God), and 97 did not provide any information. When the caste details of the gender minorities were checked, it was identified that 3,497 were from Scheduled Castes, 1,369 from Scheduled Tribes, 3,585 from Backward Classes, and 1,289 from other classes. A total of 510 people refused to provide caste details.

Marital Status: As per their marital status, 4,735 people were married, 5,444 were unmarried and 71 people did not provide any information about their marital status. Notably, 46.20 percent of sexual minorities were married.

Educational Status: It is known that 1,123 people have completed SSLC and 1,142 people have completed PUC/Diploma. There are 34 people who have completed technical degrees, five persons have completed medical degrees and seven have completed law degrees. There are 357 people who have completed other (BA/BCom/BSc) degrees, 120 have completed postgraduate degrees and three have completed PhD. This apart, 1,290 people have completed various other courses. It was found that 2,546 people from the gender minorities sought financial assistance to continue their education and pursue higher education.