ETV Bharat / state

Garlic Prices Soar To ₹280/Kg As Supplies Fall By Half In Karnataka

Garlic which is stored in bags at the APMC in Yeshwanthpur ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Garlic prices have surged in Karnataka, with retail rates in Bengaluru touching ₹250–₹280 a kg as arrivals at the Yeshwanthpur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard have fallen by nearly 50%. The shortage has pushed wholesale prices to around ₹200 a kg in some transactions, adding to the burden on household budgets.

Traders attribute the price rise to drought conditions, lower production and reduced supplies from major garlic-producing states. Karnataka depends heavily on arrivals from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, while local production remains insufficient to meet the state's demand.

Manoj, a garlic and ginger wholesaler, said Bengaluru normally receives around 3,000 bags of garlic daily, with each bag weighing between 40 and 60 kg.

Karnataka depends heavily on arrivals from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, while local production remains insufficient to meet the state's demand. (ETV Bharat)

"Over the last few days, supplies have come down by 50 per cent, resulting in a sharp increase in prices. The drought has affected supplies," he said.

Trader Hameed said Ranebennur in Haveri district is a major centre for locally grown garlic, but its production is insufficient to meet Karnataka's overall requirements.

"We usually receive garlic from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. At present, supplies are coming only from Madhya Pradesh. We hope normal supplies from Gujarat and Rajasthan will resume by the end of December, which should help stabilise prices," he said.

Bengaluru normally receives around 3,000 bags of garlic daily, with each bag weighing between 40 and 60 kg. (ETV Bharat)

Traders said inadequate rainfall, particularly in northern Karnataka, has affected cultivation. Farmers have increasingly depended on borewells and water supplied through tankers by government agencies and gram panchayats to sustain their crops.

They expect fresh arrivals from Gujarat and Rajasthan between December and January to ease the supply crunch and bring prices down.

Market figures for October 16 show garlic prices at the Bengaluru APMC yard ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹24,000 per quintal, with a model price of ₹12,000. Rates vary depending on quality, grade and prevailing market conditions.

Farmers Grapple With Rising Input Costs

Garlic growers are also facing higher cultivation costs amid a sharp increase in seed prices during the rabi sowing season. Garlic seed prices, which ranged from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 per quintal last year, have recently climbed to ₹10,000–₹15,000, adding to the financial burden on farmers.

However, some growers have benefited from the surge in market prices.