Garlic Prices Soar To ₹280/Kg As Supplies Fall By Half In Karnataka
Drought conditions, lower production, shortage of supplies from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan push up prices while farmers face rising cultivation costs.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: Garlic prices have surged in Karnataka, with retail rates in Bengaluru touching ₹250–₹280 a kg as arrivals at the Yeshwanthpur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard have fallen by nearly 50%. The shortage has pushed wholesale prices to around ₹200 a kg in some transactions, adding to the burden on household budgets.
Traders attribute the price rise to drought conditions, lower production and reduced supplies from major garlic-producing states. Karnataka depends heavily on arrivals from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, while local production remains insufficient to meet the state's demand.
Manoj, a garlic and ginger wholesaler, said Bengaluru normally receives around 3,000 bags of garlic daily, with each bag weighing between 40 and 60 kg.
"Over the last few days, supplies have come down by 50 per cent, resulting in a sharp increase in prices. The drought has affected supplies," he said.
Trader Hameed said Ranebennur in Haveri district is a major centre for locally grown garlic, but its production is insufficient to meet Karnataka's overall requirements.
"We usually receive garlic from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. At present, supplies are coming only from Madhya Pradesh. We hope normal supplies from Gujarat and Rajasthan will resume by the end of December, which should help stabilise prices," he said.
Traders said inadequate rainfall, particularly in northern Karnataka, has affected cultivation. Farmers have increasingly depended on borewells and water supplied through tankers by government agencies and gram panchayats to sustain their crops.
They expect fresh arrivals from Gujarat and Rajasthan between December and January to ease the supply crunch and bring prices down.
Market figures for October 16 show garlic prices at the Bengaluru APMC yard ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹24,000 per quintal, with a model price of ₹12,000. Rates vary depending on quality, grade and prevailing market conditions.
Farmers Grapple With Rising Input Costs
Garlic growers are also facing higher cultivation costs amid a sharp increase in seed prices during the rabi sowing season. Garlic seed prices, which ranged from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 per quintal last year, have recently climbed to ₹10,000–₹15,000, adding to the financial burden on farmers.
However, some growers have benefited from the surge in market prices.
In Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, poor rainfall and inadequate water supply from the Kabini canal created drought-like conditions. Farmers relied on the remaining water in their borewells and tanker supplies to cultivate garlic despite the difficulties.
Although yields declined slightly, market prices reportedly touched ₹45,000 per quintal, enabling some farmers to make substantial profits.
Farmer Leader Blames Stocking Policies
Baradanapura Nagraj, convenor of the Karnataka Federation of Farmers Organisations, criticised government policies, alleging that unrestricted stocking enables traders with sufficient capital to hoard essential commodities and drive up prices.
Recalling earlier spikes in onion prices, including the crisis around 2016–17 that led to imports from Turkey, he said garlic was relatively easier to store because it could remain usable for longer under controlled conditions.
Nagraj alleged that the Centre was prioritising traders and capitalists over farmers and consumers. He also called for agriculture to be excluded from the proposed India-US trade agreement and urged both the Union and Karnataka governments to address the distress faced by farmers.
While acknowledging natural factors, he attributed a substantial part of Karnataka's drought-related difficulties to policy failures. With drought conditions persisting for three to four months, he warned that the situation could deteriorate further as crops fail and borewells run dry.
Criticising the government's focus on Dasara celebrations, Nagraj urged the Chief Minister to deploy ministers to drought-hit districts to assess ground conditions and recommend relief measures.
Traders expect improved interstate supplies in December and January to ease prices. Until then, consumers are likely to face continued pressure on household budgets, while farmers remain caught between rising input costs, uncertain yields and the challenges of water scarcity.
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