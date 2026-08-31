Karnataka Food Safety Officials Raid 16 Sweet-Making Units, Seize Food Products Worth ₹5.99 Lakh
During the inspections, Food Safety Wing of Karnataka FSDA collected samples of sweets, cooking oil, fresh oil, curd, pulses, channa, jalebi, khova and tea powder.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka food safety officials on Monday conducted a special inspection drive at 16 sweet manufacturing units across the state, seizing food products worth an estimated ₹5.99 lakh over alleged labelling, expiry and other food safety violations.
The Food Safety Wing of the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration carried out the inspections on August 31 following directions from Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader.
The operation covered Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits, Mysuru city, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation limits.
Officials said the inspections were conducted under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration) Regulations, 2011, with the objective of checking compliance with prescribed food safety, hygiene and labelling standards at sweet manufacturing units.
During the inspections, officials collected samples of sweets, cooking oil, fresh oil, curd, pulses, channa (chicpeas), jalebi, khova ( soft variety of cheese) and tea powder. The samples have been sent to laboratories for testing to determine their quality and compliance with prescribed food safety standards.
Among the products seized were five litres of expired Nandini curd. Officials also confiscated 13 large and six small packets of chocolate decoration products over alleged incorrect labelling, besides 10 kg of chocolate flavour and 5 kg of rasgulla.
Around 60 kg of packaged products, including banana chips and chakli masala (spicy murukku), were seized over alleged misbranding. According to officials, mandatory information, including the manufacturer's name and address and the FSSAI licence number, was missing from the packages.
The department also seized 367 kg of ready-to-eat savouries, 4 kg of cocoa powder, 4.5 kg of cracked cocoa beans, 6 kg of khova and 196 kg of fennel powder during the statewide drive.
Srinivas K, IAS, Commissioner for Food Safety and Drug Control, Karnataka, said the inspections were aimed at ensuring that food manufacturing units comply with prescribed safety and hygiene requirements.
“The inspections are intended to verify compliance with food safety standards and identify violations. Samples collected during the drive have been sent for laboratory examination, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law,” Srinivas said.
The department said further legal proceedings concerning the seized products would be initiated in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it. The final action in cases involving samples will depend on the laboratory test results.
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