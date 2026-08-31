ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Food Safety Officials Raid 16 Sweet-Making Units, Seize Food Products Worth ₹5.99 Lakh

Bengaluru: Karnataka food safety officials on Monday conducted a special inspection drive at 16 sweet manufacturing units across the state, seizing food products worth an estimated ₹5.99 lakh over alleged labelling, expiry and other food safety violations.

The Food Safety Wing of the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration carried out the inspections on August 31 following directions from Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader.

The operation covered Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits, Mysuru city, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation limits.

Officials said the inspections were conducted under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration) Regulations, 2011, with the objective of checking compliance with prescribed food safety, hygiene and labelling standards at sweet manufacturing units.

Officials also confiscated 13 large and six small packets of chocolate decoration products over alleged incorrect labelling (ETV Bharat)

During the inspections, officials collected samples of sweets, cooking oil, fresh oil, curd, pulses, channa (chicpeas), jalebi, khova ( soft variety of cheese) and tea powder. The samples have been sent to laboratories for testing to determine their quality and compliance with prescribed food safety standards.

Among the products seized were five litres of expired Nandini curd. Officials also confiscated 13 large and six small packets of chocolate decoration products over alleged incorrect labelling, besides 10 kg of chocolate flavour and 5 kg of rasgulla.