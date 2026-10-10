Karnataka Food Officials Seize 5.65 Lakh Kg Of PDS Rice During Anti-Smuggling Operation
The estimated value of the rice seized under the Essential Commodities Act is Rs 1,34,43,033, and that of the 24 confiscated lorries is Rs 3,41,50,000.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: During an operation over the past three days against those smuggling rice from the PDS supply, officials from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Karnataka seized a total of 5.65 lakh kg of rice and 24 lorries.
The estimated value of about 5,64,992 kg of rice seized under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 is Rs 1,34,43,033, while the estimated value of the 24 vehicles is Rs 3,41,50,000, taking the total value of the confiscated items at Rs 4,75,93,033. The department has registered complaints against nine individuals in connection with the cases.
Officials from the Belagavi district food department and commercial tax Department seized 71,800 kg of rice and three lorries that were being transported from the district to Maharashtra for sale in the open market.
Cases have been registered at the Nippani Rural and Malamaruti police stations against lorry drivers — Ratan Baban Sadanande, Vijayanarayan Bhoshte, and Mohammad Rafiq Attar — in connection with this incident.
In Vijayapura, a lorry and 35,392 kg of rice being smuggled were seized within the limits of the Jalanagar police station, and a case has been registered against the driver.
At the Attibele check-post in Bengaluru Rural, 35,000 kg of rice being illegally transported to Tamil Nadu was seized. A case has been registered against four individuals, including the owners of Sri Annapoorneshwari Enterprises in Mandya and Sailor Exports Limited of Madhya Pradesh, as well as the lorry drivers.
A raid was conducted on Sri Banashankari Agro Processing Rice Mill in Lokur village under Kagwad taluk during a joint operation involving the Agricultural Marketing and police departments. Authorities seized 4,22,800 kg of illegally stocked rice meant for PDS and 19 lorries, and sealed the warehouse.
Meanwhile, Food Commissioner B Poornima has issued an order suspending food inspectors Praveen Sagar and Shirastedar LB Dhange for dereliction of duty after releasing a lorry and PDS rice — which had been illegally stored at a warehouse belonging to one Ravi Traders in Bastawada village under Hukkeri Taluk — without taking any legal action.
Food Minister Rizwan Arshad termed the act of smuggling rice meant for PDS as heinous and warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in such illegal activities and the officials who abet them.
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