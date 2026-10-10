ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Food Officials Seize 5.65 Lakh Kg Of PDS Rice During Anti-Smuggling Operation

Sacks of rice seized during the operation. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: During an operation over the past three days against those smuggling rice from the PDS supply, officials from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Karnataka seized a total of 5.65 lakh kg of rice and 24 lorries.

The estimated value of about 5,64,992 kg of rice seized under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 is Rs 1,34,43,033, while the estimated value of the 24 vehicles is Rs 3,41,50,000, taking the total value of the confiscated items at Rs 4,75,93,033. The department has registered complaints against nine individuals in connection with the cases.

Officials from the Belagavi district food department and commercial tax Department seized 71,800 kg of rice and three lorries that were being transported from the district to Maharashtra for sale in the open market. Cases have been registered at the Nippani Rural and Malamaruti police stations against lorry drivers — Ratan Baban Sadanande, Vijayanarayan Bhoshte, and Mohammad Rafiq Attar — in connection with this incident. In Vijayapura, a lorry and 35,392 kg of rice being smuggled were seized within the limits of the Jalanagar police station, and a case has been registered against the driver.