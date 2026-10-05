ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Fishing Vessel Seized In Maharashtra For Violating Maritime Territory Norms

There were 10 crew members on board the vessel including the 'tandel' (captain). Following the operation, a team of the Fisheries Department seized the vessel and safely brought it to Devgad port. The auction process for the fish found on the boat has commenced.

Upon inspection, it came to fore that the boat was engaged in unauthorized gillnet fishing in Maharashtra's waters. The department stated that the boat bears the registration number IND-KA-02-MM-2803 and its owner is Harshini Shashidhar B Kunder from Mallarpu in Udupi, Karnataka.

The vessel was seized at around 4:30 am on Sunday in the waters off Devgad. A team from the Devgad Fisheries Department, led by licencing officer Kiran Waghmare, had been on a sea patrol during which the vessel named 'Shri Mata' registered in Karnataka waters was spotted within Maharashtra's maritime territory.

A detailed report on the matter will be submitted to the court of the Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries, Sindhudurg. Further legal action will be taken against the boat's owner under the relevant laws following a hearing.

An official of the Fisheries Department said the action was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981, and the Amendment Act, 2021. The operation was carried out under the guidance of assistant commissioner Sagar Kuveskar and by a team led by Waghmare with the assistance of marine security supervisors and guards.

The Fisheries Department stated it is the fourth such operation against illegal fishing in the Devgad coastal area during the current fishing season. Local fishermen had been consistently complaining about boats from other states entering Maharashtra's territorial waters and fishing illegally. Specifically, they had brought such issues to the department's attention such as damage to the nets of local fishermen using the gillnet method, a lack of available space for fishing, and being forced to retrieve their nets from the sea.

Acting on the directives of Nitesh Rane, State Minister for Fisheries and Port Development and Guardian Minister of Sindhudurg, the department is conducting regular patrols and inspections to control illegal fishing in Maharashtra's waters. Waghmare stated that strict action would be taken in the future against any boat whether from other states or local that violate regulations.