Karnataka Fisheries Corporation Plans ‘Ready-to-Cook’ Vacuum-Packed Fresh Fish Under New Brand
Published : November 24, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation is preparing to introduce vacuum-packed, ready-to-cook fresh fish under its own brand, inspired by the successful Nandini model in the dairy sector. The initiative is expected to be launched on a pilot basis in January–February, with the goal of making fresh and hygienically processed fish easily available to consumers.
The corporation plans to supply fish directly to consumers from its outlets after cleaning and processing them. This move comes after concerns that low-quality fish purchased cheaply in some places were rebranded and sold under the corporation’s name. Officials believe a transparent processing and packaging system will build consumer trust and benefit fish farmers by offering a reliable market.
In a media statement, Managing Director of the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation, U. Mahesh Kumar, said, “We cannot stamp a logo directly on raw fish. So the quality certification will be printed on the package.”
Packaging, Quality Control, And Distribution
Fish sourced from places such as Malpe will be transported to Bengaluru and processed in hygienic, temperature-controlled conditions. The products will be sealed in vacuum packs and then distributed to outlets.
Packets of half a kilogram and one kilogram will be available with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved labels. Consumers will have the option to lodge complaints if they face any issues with the product.
Bengaluru currently has 28 agencies and stores belonging to the corporation, and these outlets will be the initial points of sale for the new product line.
‘Matsyadarshini’ Seafood Restaurants To Expand
The government’s budget announcement to open ‘Matsyadarshini’ seafood restaurants is also moving ahead. A new outlet is set to open in Mysuru soon, with plans to expand to all districts in the state. These restaurants aim to serve healthy seafood meals at fair prices.
At present, Matsyadarshini restaurants are operating in Kolar, Tumakuru, Bengaluru, and Mangaluru, and preparations are underway for launching the Mysuru branch. Until the new fish brand becomes established, the corporation will not invest heavily in machinery and equipment. Instead, existing vacuum packing centres in Bengaluru will be used on an outsourced basis to begin the initiative.