Karnataka Fisheries Corporation Plans ‘Ready-to-Cook’ Vacuum-Packed Fresh Fish Under New Brand

The corporation plans to supply fish directly to consumers from its outlets after cleaning and processing them. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation is preparing to introduce vacuum-packed, ready-to-cook fresh fish under its own brand, inspired by the successful Nandini model in the dairy sector. The initiative is expected to be launched on a pilot basis in January–February, with the goal of making fresh and hygienically processed fish easily available to consumers.

The corporation plans to supply fish directly to consumers from its outlets after cleaning and processing them. This move comes after concerns that low-quality fish purchased cheaply in some places were rebranded and sold under the corporation’s name. Officials believe a transparent processing and packaging system will build consumer trust and benefit fish farmers by offering a reliable market.

In a media statement, Managing Director of the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation, U. Mahesh Kumar, said, “We cannot stamp a logo directly on raw fish. So the quality certification will be printed on the package.”

Packaging, Quality Control, And Distribution

Fish sourced from places such as Malpe will be transported to Bengaluru and processed in hygienic, temperature-controlled conditions. The products will be sealed in vacuum packs and then distributed to outlets.