Karnataka Finalises 2026 SSLC, II PUC Exam Schedule; 1.6 Million Students To Appear Under Tight Security
The II PUC exams will start on February 28 and end on March 17. The SSLC exams will begin March 18, end on April 2.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has finalised the schedule and security protocols for the 2026 SSLC (Class X) and II PUC (Class XII) examinations. During a high-level meeting held on February 17, 2026, officials outlined a comprehensive strategy to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the board exams, which are set to begin in late February.
The II PUC examinations will commence on February 28, 2026, and conclude on March 17. The SSLC examinations will follow, beginning on March 18 and ending on April 2. Both exams will primarily be conducted in the morning session, with II PUC exams concluding at 1 pm and SSLC exams at 1.15 pm.
With over 1.6 million students registered across both levels, a total of 7,10,363 students will appear for the II PUC examinations, while 9,02,889 students are set to take the SSLC exams. To accommodate them, the state has designated 1,217 centres for II PUC and 2,871 centres for SSLC.
To safeguard the examination process, the department has announced a zero-tolerance policy towards paper leaks and digital malpractice. Addressing the media, Karnataka’s Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, said, “We have made foolproof arrangements to conduct the examinations without causing any inconvenience to students while ensuring complete transparency.”
Authorities are closely monitoring social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and Facebook. “Any attempt to disrupt the examination process through fake question papers or digital fraud will invite strict legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the Minister added.
Local administrations have been instructed to declare a 200-metre radius around each examination centre as a prohibited zone. During examination hours, all photocopy shops, cyber cafés and computer centres within this area must remain closed. The use of mobile phones and electronic gadgets inside examination centres has also been strictly prohibited.
To assist students, the board has updated its ‘Student Corner’ portal with blueprints, model question papers and question banks. Students will also be allowed to avail themselves of free bus transportation upon presenting their exam hall tickets.
Additionally, Bangarappa said webcasting will be implemented across examination centres to enable real-time monitoring and curb local irregularities.
The department is expected to announce the II PUC results by April 7, 2026, and the SSLC results by April 24. For students seeking to improve their scores, the ‘Exam-2’ supplementary schedule has already been prepared for May 2026.
“Our priority is to ensure quality education and better outcomes for every student without any neglect,” the Minister said.
