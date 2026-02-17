ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Finalises 2026 SSLC, II PUC Exam Schedule; 1.6 Million Students To Appear Under Tight Security

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has finalised the schedule and security protocols for the 2026 SSLC (Class X) and II PUC (Class XII) examinations. During a high-level meeting held on February 17, 2026, officials outlined a comprehensive strategy to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the board exams, which are set to begin in late February.

The II PUC examinations will commence on February 28, 2026, and conclude on March 17. The SSLC examinations will follow, beginning on March 18 and ending on April 2. Both exams will primarily be conducted in the morning session, with II PUC exams concluding at 1 pm and SSLC exams at 1.15 pm.

With over 1.6 million students registered across both levels, a total of 7,10,363 students will appear for the II PUC examinations, while 9,02,889 students are set to take the SSLC exams. To accommodate them, the state has designated 1,217 centres for II PUC and 2,871 centres for SSLC.

To safeguard the examination process, the department has announced a zero-tolerance policy towards paper leaks and digital malpractice. Addressing the media, Karnataka’s Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, said, “We have made foolproof arrangements to conduct the examinations without causing any inconvenience to students while ensuring complete transparency.”

Authorities are closely monitoring social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and Facebook. “Any attempt to disrupt the examination process through fake question papers or digital fraud will invite strict legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the Minister added.