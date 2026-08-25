Karnataka Feels The Pinch Of Rise In Onion Prices
In Bengaluru, onions are being sold for ₹45 to ₹52 per kilogram, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: Onion prices have climbed across Karnataka adding pressure on household budgets after weather-related crop damage, delayed kharif sowing and rising festival demand disrupted market supplies.
In Bengaluru, onions are being sold for ₹45 to ₹52 per kilogram, according to market data. Prices have also increased in wholesale and retail markets across other parts of Karnataka.
Families, hotels and small food businesses are feeling the impact because onions remain an essential ingredient in everyday cooking. For many consumers, the sudden increase has meant reducing purchases or adjusting weekly grocery expenses.
Weather Damages
Karnataka depends partly on onion supplies from neighbouring Maharashtra, the country’s largest onion-producing state. Unseasonal rain and hailstorms reportedly damaged a portion of the rabi crop harvested during March and April.
These onions are generally stored and supplied to markets until the arrival of the next crop. Damage to stored stocks has reduced availability and increased prices at the wholesale level, with the additional cost eventually passed on to consumers.
“The rabi onion crop usually supports market supplies until October. Unseasonal rain and hailstorms damaged part of the stored produce, leading to reduced arrivals and higher prices,” said vegetable trader Mohammed Anwar.
Delayed Kharif Crop Adds Pressure
The delayed monsoon has also disrupted the sowing schedule for the kharif onion crop. Fresh produce, normally expected to reach markets between September and November, may get delayed as farmers had to postpone cultivation.
“The late monsoon disturbed the kharif cropping cycle. Farmers could not sow at the usual time, and this delay could impact fresh supplies,” said vegetable vendor Basappa Naval.
Traders have said that irregular weather has affected both the quantity and quality of onions reaching Karnataka’s markets. Lower arrivals have pushed up wholesale prices, while transportation, handling and storage costs have added to retail rates.
Festival Demand Shoots Up Prices
The beginning of the festival season has further increased demand from households, restaurants, caterers and traders. Wholesalers are also purchasing additional stock in anticipation of continued demand, placing more pressure on the available supply.
Market observers expect onion prices to remain firm until fresh kharif arrivals improve.
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