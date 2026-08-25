ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Feels The Pinch Of Rise In Onion Prices

Bengaluru: Onion prices have climbed across Karnataka adding pressure on household budgets after weather-related crop damage, delayed kharif sowing and rising festival demand disrupted market supplies.

In Bengaluru, onions are being sold for ₹45 to ₹52 per kilogram, according to market data. Prices have also increased in wholesale and retail markets across other parts of Karnataka.

Families, hotels and small food businesses are feeling the impact because onions remain an essential ingredient in everyday cooking. For many consumers, the sudden increase has meant reducing purchases or adjusting weekly grocery expenses.



Weather Damages

Karnataka depends partly on onion supplies from neighbouring Maharashtra, the country’s largest onion-producing state. Unseasonal rain and hailstorms reportedly damaged a portion of the rabi crop harvested during March and April.

These onions are generally stored and supplied to markets until the arrival of the next crop. Damage to stored stocks has reduced availability and increased prices at the wholesale level, with the additional cost eventually passed on to consumers.

“The rabi onion crop usually supports market supplies until October. Unseasonal rain and hailstorms damaged part of the stored produce, leading to reduced arrivals and higher prices,” said vegetable trader Mohammed Anwar.



Delayed Kharif Crop Adds Pressure