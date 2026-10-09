ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka FDA Inspects 45 Ice Cream Units, Seizes Expired Products

Bengaluru: In its latest action under an intensified food safety enforcement drive across Karnataka, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected 45 ice cream manufacturing units across the state on October 8 and collected 70 samples for laboratory testing. The inspections revealed violations at four units, including the presence of expired food products, labelling deficiencies and unhygienic conditions.

The inspection drive was conducted on the directions of Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Rules, 2011.

The samples collected included ice cream, milk, milk powder, flavouring substances, sugar, food additives and other raw materials. These have been sent to government laboratories to assess their quality and compliance with prescribed food safety standards.

At Savara Ice Cream Cafe in Jayanagar 3rd Block, Bengaluru, officials seized expired products, including Marigold Britannia biscuits, Nandini Samrudhi milk, alkalised tea and coffee mixes, and desiccated coconut powder. The department said further legal action would be initiated against the establishment.

At M.N. Enterprises in Bilekahalli on Bannerghatta Road, inspectors seized expired plain caramel, Nestlé Milkmaid and Milky Mist khoa. The unit was also found to have deficiencies in food labelling. The department said further action would be taken under the relevant food safety provisions.

At the John Candy Ice Cream manufacturing unit in Mysuru, inspectors found labelling deficiencies and seized ice cream products valued at Rs 20,000. The department said enforcement action would be taken against units violating food safety laws and regulations.