Karnataka Farmers Withdraw Protest As State Government Announced Additional Rs 100 Per Tonne Of Sugarcane
Farmers have been on protest since October, 30 demanding Rs 3,550 per tonne excluding harvesting and transportation costs.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 9:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: The nine-day protest by sugarcane growers ended on Friday with the State Government announcing an additional Rs 100 per tonne of sugarcane.
With this, the cane growers will now get Rs 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane for a recovery of 11.25% and Rs 3,200 for 10.25% recovery. This excludes harvesting and transportation costs that come to around Rs 770.
"We welcome the decision and withdraw our protest. This is a great victory for us," said Shashikiran Guruji of Inchageri Mutt, who led the farmers' protest along with Chunappa Pujary, President, Karnataka Raith Sangha.
Farmers of Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura were on protest since October 30 demanding Rs 3,550 per tonne. Started from Gurlapur in Belagavi district, the protest spread to Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts from November 1.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who held a meeting with sugar mill owners on Friday, persuaded them to give an additional Rs 50 per tonne, while the state government will contribute an equal amount.
"We have persuaded the sugar mill owners to give an additional Rs 50 per tonne even though they were reluctant. The state government will also give Rs 50 per tonne. I am confident that the farmers will appreciate our efforts and withdraw their protests," he said. He said the decision will put a burden of Rs 300 crore each on the state's exchequer and the sugar mills.
The meeting also decided to apprise the Centre about the problems being faced by the sugar mills owing to restrictions on sugar exports, production of ethanol, non-revision of minimum support price for sugar and linking recovery to fixation of Fair and Remuneration Price (FRP) for sugar.
"The meeting decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and request for removal of restrictions on export and production of ethanol. We will also request for revision of the MSP for sugar, which has remained stagnant since 2019. I have already written to the PM seeking his appointment. If he gives the appointment, I am ready to go to Delhi tomorrow itself," Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah said the sugar mill owners have demanded increasing the sugar export limit to 20 lakh metric tonnes from the current 10 lakh metric tonnes.
The CM said he would soon convene another meeting with farmers and sugar mill owners to address issues like fraudulent practices being deployed in the weighing of sugarcane and in determining sugar yield, and also forgoing tax being collected on electricity supplied from sugar mills.