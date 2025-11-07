ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Farmers Withdraw Protest As State Government Announced Additional Rs 100 Per Tonne Of Sugarcane

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who held a meeting with sugar mill owners on Friday, persuaded them to give an additional Rs 50 per tonne. ( File Photo/ANI )

Bengaluru: The nine-day protest by sugarcane growers ended on Friday with the State Government announcing an additional Rs 100 per tonne of sugarcane.

With this, the cane growers will now get Rs 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane for a recovery of 11.25% and Rs 3,200 for 10.25% recovery. This excludes harvesting and transportation costs that come to around Rs 770.

"We welcome the decision and withdraw our protest. This is a great victory for us," said Shashikiran Guruji of Inchageri Mutt, who led the farmers' protest along with Chunappa Pujary, President, Karnataka Raith Sangha.

Farmers of Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura were on protest since October 30 demanding Rs 3,550 per tonne. Started from Gurlapur in Belagavi district, the protest spread to Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts from November 1.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who held a meeting with sugar mill owners on Friday, persuaded them to give an additional Rs 50 per tonne, while the state government will contribute an equal amount.