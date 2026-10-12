ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Farmers Demand Loan Waiver, Rs 25,000 Per Acre Drought Relief At Bengaluru Protest

The protest was organized by the Federation of State Farmers' Associations and the State Sugarcane Growers' Association, which submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar seeking immediate relief and long-term solutions to the agrarian crisis. The farmer leaders said severe drought in 217 taluks had damaged crops across approximately 20 lakh hectares, with estimated losses exceeding Rs 20,000 crore. Inadequate rainfall, rising cultivation costs, power shortages and mounting debts have left farmers struggling to sustain their livelihoods.

Mallu Ravi Kumar, general secretary of the Federation, said the government must ensure fair compensation instead of treating relief as charity. "The government should not give alms and provide farmers with just and scientific compensation," he said, calling for measures that address farmers' actual losses.

Farmers at the protest site (ETV Bharat)

Farmers at the protest site (ETV Bharat)

Farmers at the protest site (ETV Bharat)

The organizations demanded an immediate waiver of all agricultural loans in the drought-affected taluks, pointing out that farmers had lost their investments in seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, labour, machinery and irrigation. They said crop failures had made loan repayments and even daily household expenses difficult, while pressure from lenders continues to increase. The memorandum sought minimum compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre for drought-hit farmers. The additional demands outlined by the protesters include compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre for rain-fed land and Rs 5,000 per acre for irrigated land.Anand, secretary of the association, said farmers and agricultural labourers were struggling to meet basic expenses, including food, children's education and loan repayments. Many rural families had borrowed repeatedly, with some carrying debts of up to Rs 3 lakh. He criticized the delay in relief payments despite government surveys and called for assistance to reach affected families without further delay.The farmer organizations also demanded a two-year suspension of loan recovery by private finance companies and strict legal action against alleged harassment of rural women over weekly and monthly repayments. They said inadequate electricity supply to agricultural pump sets was drying up crops and affecting drinking water availability. The government was urged to restore adequate and uninterrupted power supply and ensure drinking water reaches drought-hit villages, Anand said.Srislya Aloor, district organiser, said the hardship extended beyond farmers to agricultural workers and rural households facing rising living costs and multiple debts. She called for timely compensation, access to water and measures to protect rural communities from financial distress.The memorandum urged the Central Government to raise the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane to Rs 4,500 per tonne at a minimum recovery rate of 10.25 per cent. It also called on the Karnataka government to provide an additional incentive of Rs 800 per tonne, following the support model cited in Tamil Nadu.