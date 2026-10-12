Karnataka Farmers Demand Loan Waiver, Rs 25,000 Per Acre Drought Relief At Bengaluru Protest
The farmers warned of statewide street protests if the government fails to address issues like drought losses, rising cultivation costs and mounting debts.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Bengaluru: Farmers from various districts of Karnataka staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday, demanding a complete agricultural loan waiver, compensation for crop losses, uninterrupted power supply and better prices for sugarcane and arecanut.
The protest was organized by the Federation of State Farmers' Associations and the State Sugarcane Growers' Association, which submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar seeking immediate relief and long-term solutions to the agrarian crisis.
The farmer leaders said severe drought in 217 taluks had damaged crops across approximately 20 lakh hectares, with estimated losses exceeding Rs 20,000 crore. Inadequate rainfall, rising cultivation costs, power shortages and mounting debts have left farmers struggling to sustain their livelihoods.
Mallu Ravi Kumar, general secretary of the Federation, said the government must ensure fair compensation instead of treating relief as charity. "The government should not give alms and provide farmers with just and scientific compensation," he said, calling for measures that address farmers' actual losses.
The organizations sought an immediate incentive and support scheme for arecanut growers facing distress following a fall in prices after the gutka ban. The protesters criticized both the state and Central governments for delaying assistance and giving inadequate attention to rural distress. They demanded fair crop prices, timely financial aid and adequate water resources for villages and forests.
Warning that farmers were protesting for survival and dignity, not to create trouble, the leaders said statewide street protests would be launched if the government failed to act on their demands.
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