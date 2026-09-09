ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Farmers Back Wider Ethanol Use, Cite Higher Crop Prices And Lower Oil Dependence

Participants of the seminar organised by the Alumni Association of the University of Agricultural Sciences ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Farmer organisations and agricultural experts have called for wider production and use of ethanol from sugarcane, maize and rice, arguing that the biofuel can provide an additional market for farm produce, improve farmers’ incomes and help reduce India’s dependence on imported crude oil.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Alumni Association of the University of Agricultural Sciences, the participants also highlighted the potential of ethanol and other biofuels in reducing dependence on fossil fuels and addressing climate concerns.

‘Farmers Should Become Urjadata Providers’

Pasha Patel, Chairman of the Maharashtra Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (MCACP), told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that rising atmospheric carbon concentrations posed a serious environmental challenge and called for a greater shift towards renewable and agricultural-based sources of energy.

He said global efforts should focus on increasing green cover and reducing dependence on coal and petroleum products.

“Farmers must progress from being annadata, or food providers, to urjadata, or energy providers. Agricultural fuel is essential to control global warming and secure energy independence,” Pasha Patel said.

Pasha Patel, chairman of the Maharashta Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (ETV Bharat)

MCACP chief advocated increasing ethanol blending beyond the current 20% level and alleged that sections of the fossil-fuel industry were opposed to higher ethanol blending because of commercial interests.

He also pointed to Brazil's long experience with ethanol, noting that the country began using ethanol as a fuel in the early 20th century, while India began blending ethanol with petrol in 2001.

Pasha Patel claimed that India spends a substantial amount of foreign exchange on importing petroleum products and argued that greater use of domestically produced biofuels could help strengthen energy security.