Karnataka Farmers Back Wider Ethanol Use, Cite Higher Crop Prices And Lower Oil Dependence
MCACP chief alleged that the fossil-fuel industry was opposed to ethanol blending because of commercial interests.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Bengaluru: Farmer organisations and agricultural experts have called for wider production and use of ethanol from sugarcane, maize and rice, arguing that the biofuel can provide an additional market for farm produce, improve farmers’ incomes and help reduce India’s dependence on imported crude oil.
Addressing a seminar organised by the Alumni Association of the University of Agricultural Sciences, the participants also highlighted the potential of ethanol and other biofuels in reducing dependence on fossil fuels and addressing climate concerns.
‘Farmers Should Become Urjadata Providers’
Pasha Patel, Chairman of the Maharashtra Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (MCACP), told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that rising atmospheric carbon concentrations posed a serious environmental challenge and called for a greater shift towards renewable and agricultural-based sources of energy.
He said global efforts should focus on increasing green cover and reducing dependence on coal and petroleum products.
“Farmers must progress from being annadata, or food providers, to urjadata, or energy providers. Agricultural fuel is essential to control global warming and secure energy independence,” Pasha Patel said.
MCACP chief advocated increasing ethanol blending beyond the current 20% level and alleged that sections of the fossil-fuel industry were opposed to higher ethanol blending because of commercial interests.
He also pointed to Brazil's long experience with ethanol, noting that the country began using ethanol as a fuel in the early 20th century, while India began blending ethanol with petrol in 2001.
Pasha Patel claimed that India spends a substantial amount of foreign exchange on importing petroleum products and argued that greater use of domestically produced biofuels could help strengthen energy security.
He also referred to experiments with ethanol in India dating back several decades.
Farmers Cite Rise in Maize Prices
Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers' Association president Kuruboor Shanthakumar said the expansion of the ethanol industry had created an additional market for agricultural commodities, particularly maize.
He claimed that increased demand from ethanol-producing units had contributed to maize prices rising from around Rs 1,500–Rs 1,600 per quintal to Rs 3,200–Rs 3,400.
“Ethanol benefits farmers, reduces emissions and saves foreign exchange. We will conduct awareness seminars in every district and oppose any political attempt to obstruct ethanol production or use,” Shanthakumar said.
He said farmer organisations would step up protests if policies promoting ethanol production and blending were diluted.
Concerns Over Vehicle Performance
Responding to concerns that higher ethanol blending could affect vehicle mileage or engine performance, Shanthakumar argued that the economic and environmental benefits outweighed the perceived disadvantages.
He maintained that ethanol burns relatively cleanly and said technological improvements in vehicles and fuel systems could help address compatibility concerns as blending levels increase.
National Seminar In Mumbai
Pasha Patel said a national-level seminar on ethanol has been scheduled in Mumbai on September 27 and 28, with farmers from Karnataka expected to participate. The participants said greater awareness among farmers was necessary to help them understand the emerging market for agricultural feedstocks and the potential role of biofuels in India's energy transition.
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