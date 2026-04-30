Karnataka Family Alleges Social Boycott After Temple Row, Community Denies Charges In Belagavi Village
A temple dispute in Karnataka’s Belagavi has snowballed into a bitter community conflict, with allegations of ostracism, threats and harassment arising from both sides.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Belagavi-Belgaum: A simmering dispute within the Kuruba community in Karnataka’s Belagavi district has escalated into a full-blown controversy after a family brought up allegations of social boycott, threats and harassment. However, community leaders have categorically denied the charges and levelled serious counter-allegations. The family filed a complaint at Hirebagewadi Police Station more than two weeks ago.
The incident happened in Kondaskoppa village under Belagavi taluk, where the Sambarekar family claims they have been isolated by members of their own community following a disagreement involving a temple priest.
Narasoba Vitthal Sambarekar said the conflict started when his family questioned certain statements made by a priest at the Vitthal Beeradevar temple. Tensions aggravated after his newborn son died just four days after birth, though the priest had reportedly assured the family that good fortune awaited them.
Upset, Sambarekar confronted the priest. "The confrontation angered the priest and some community elders made my family participate in a ritual. We were warned that if a death occurred in the household within three months, we would have to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh," he alleged.
Since no amount was paid by the family, Sambarekar claimed, a community meeting was held on April 6, during which it was decided to socially boycott his family.
"Villagers were instructed not to interact with us, with a fine of Rs 5,000 for anyone who did so. An additional reward of Rs 1,000 was reportedly announced for those who reported violations. Since then, we have been excluded from weddings, housewarming ceremonies and other social events," he alleged.
Things turned worse, Sambarekar said, when they had to move out of the village for the fear of life threats. He moved to a rented house in Belagavi with his wife but alleged that unidentified persons recently pelted stones at their house, shattering window panes while his mother and sister were inside.
His wife, Renuka Sambarekar, said the ordeal has affected the entire family. "Our five-year-old son was shunned by other children, local shopkeepers refused to sell us essentials and our family was denied the traditional role in temple rituals," she alleged, adding that the family is under immense mental stress.
The family expressed frustration over what she described as police inaction despite filing a complaint two weeks ago.
However, Kuruba community leaders have refuted all allegations of social boycott.
At a press conference in Belagavi, they maintained that no such decision had ever been taken against the Sambarekar family. Instead, they accused the family of repeatedly creating disturbances at the temple, including during a local fair, and of hurting religious sentiments.
Community representatives also went on with allegations that the family had misbehaved with neighbours and issued threats. One member alleged that Vitthal Sambarekar had a criminal background and intimidated others in the village.
The leaders clarified that they had reportedly advised people to maintain distance from “troublesome individuals” and had not imposed any official boycott. "Several attempts have been made to resolve the matter through dialogue, but the family refused reconciliation," they alleged, adding, the doors for discussion remain open.
For now, since both sides stand firm and the police is yet to make their position clear, the dispute continues to remain as it is with an atmosphere of tension pervading Kondaskoppa village.
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