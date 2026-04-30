ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Family Alleges Social Boycott After Temple Row, Community Denies Charges In Belagavi Village

Belagavi-Belgaum: A simmering dispute within the Kuruba community in Karnataka’s Belagavi district has escalated into a full-blown controversy after a family brought up allegations of social boycott, threats and harassment. However, community leaders have categorically denied the charges and levelled serious counter-allegations. The family filed a complaint at Hirebagewadi Police Station more than two weeks ago.

The incident happened in Kondaskoppa village under Belagavi taluk, where the Sambarekar family claims they have been isolated by members of their own community following a disagreement involving a temple priest.

Narasoba Vitthal Sambarekar said the conflict started when his family questioned certain statements made by a priest at the Vitthal Beeradevar temple. Tensions aggravated after his newborn son died just four days after birth, though the priest had reportedly assured the family that good fortune awaited them.

Upset, Sambarekar confronted the priest. "The confrontation angered the priest and some community elders made my family participate in a ritual. We were warned that if a death occurred in the household within three months, we would have to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh," he alleged.

Since no amount was paid by the family, Sambarekar claimed, a community meeting was held on April 6, during which it was decided to socially boycott his family.

"Villagers were instructed not to interact with us, with a fine of Rs 5,000 for anyone who did so. An additional reward of Rs 1,000 was reportedly announced for those who reported violations. Since then, we have been excluded from weddings, housewarming ceremonies and other social events," he alleged.

Things turned worse, Sambarekar said, when they had to move out of the village for the fear of life threats. He moved to a rented house in Belagavi with his wife but alleged that unidentified persons recently pelted stones at their house, shattering window panes while his mother and sister were inside.