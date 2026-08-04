ETV Bharat / state

From Silicon Valley To Deep-Tech Capital: Karnataka Eyes Global Leadership In Nanotechnology, AI, Semiconductor

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the inaugural ceremony of the 14th Bengaluru INDIA NANO 2026 on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Inaugurating the 14th Bengaluru INDIA NANO 2026 on Tuesday, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar outlined Karnataka's ambition to position Bengaluru as a global centre for nanotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, biotechnology and quantum science.

Shivakumar said the state's research institutions, universities, startups and multinational research centres gave it an advantage in the emerging deep-tech economy. "Nanotechnology is no longer confined to research laboratories. It has become a foundational technology transforming healthcare, electronics, energy, agriculture, mobility, aerospace, defence and advanced manufacturing," he added.

Recalling Bengaluru's scientific legacy, he referred to the 1893 meeting between Jamsetji Tata and Swami Vivekananda, which fructified into the foundation of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). He also acknowledged the support of Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, who provided around 370 acres and financial assistance for the premier institution.

Shivakumar with Professor CNR Rao. (ETV Bharat)

Sivakumar said global competition was increasingly centred on scientific leadership in advanced materials, nanoelectronics, semiconductors and AI-driven manufacturing. He called for closer cooperation among government, universities, companies and startups to move discoveries from laboratories to industries and convert research papers into commercial products.

"The GCCs of the future should file patents here, not merely close tickets here," Shivakumar said, urging global companies and academic institutions to undertake original research and solve practical problems. "Bengaluru has put India on the world IT map. It is now time to put India on the world deep-tech map," he added.

He said nanotechnology could support targeted drug delivery, precision medicine, smart fertilisers, efficient water management, clean energy, sustainable manufacturing and stronger infrastructure. Technological progress, he added, must improve lives, create employment and protect the environment.

Shivakumar lights the inaugural lamp at the INDIA NANO 2026. (ETV Bharat)

Bharat Ratna Professor CNR Rao, honorary chairman of Vision Group on Nanotechnology, was felicitated for his contribution to science and his role in advancing nanotechnology. His scientific vision, institution-building and encouragement of young researchers were recognised as foundations of Karnataka's nanoscience ecosystem.