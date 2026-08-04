From Silicon Valley To Deep-Tech Capital: Karnataka Eyes Global Leadership In Nanotechnology, AI, Semiconductor
Inaugurating the 14th Bengaluru INDIA NANO 2026, Shivakumar said nanotechnology has become a foundational technology transforming healthcare, electronics, energy, agriculture, mobility, aerospace, defence and manufacturing.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: Inaugurating the 14th Bengaluru INDIA NANO 2026 on Tuesday, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar outlined Karnataka's ambition to position Bengaluru as a global centre for nanotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, biotechnology and quantum science.
Shivakumar said the state's research institutions, universities, startups and multinational research centres gave it an advantage in the emerging deep-tech economy. "Nanotechnology is no longer confined to research laboratories. It has become a foundational technology transforming healthcare, electronics, energy, agriculture, mobility, aerospace, defence and advanced manufacturing," he added.
Recalling Bengaluru's scientific legacy, he referred to the 1893 meeting between Jamsetji Tata and Swami Vivekananda, which fructified into the foundation of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). He also acknowledged the support of Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, who provided around 370 acres and financial assistance for the premier institution.
Sivakumar said global competition was increasingly centred on scientific leadership in advanced materials, nanoelectronics, semiconductors and AI-driven manufacturing. He called for closer cooperation among government, universities, companies and startups to move discoveries from laboratories to industries and convert research papers into commercial products.
"The GCCs of the future should file patents here, not merely close tickets here," Shivakumar said, urging global companies and academic institutions to undertake original research and solve practical problems. "Bengaluru has put India on the world IT map. It is now time to put India on the world deep-tech map," he added.
He said nanotechnology could support targeted drug delivery, precision medicine, smart fertilisers, efficient water management, clean energy, sustainable manufacturing and stronger infrastructure. Technological progress, he added, must improve lives, create employment and protect the environment.
Bharat Ratna Professor CNR Rao, honorary chairman of Vision Group on Nanotechnology, was felicitated for his contribution to science and his role in advancing nanotechnology. His scientific vision, institution-building and encouragement of young researchers were recognised as foundations of Karnataka's nanoscience ecosystem.
The Professor CNR Rao Bengaluru INDIA NANO Science Award was presented to Professor BLV Prasad, director of the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences. With more than 120 published peer-reviewed papers, Prasad is known for research in material synthesis, functional nanostructures and molecular assemblies.
Attributing Rao's vision, leadership and dedication to science to inspiring generations of researchers, Prasad acknowledged his students, colleagues, mentors and family, and renewed his commitment to research, mentoring young scientists and serving the scientific community.
Karnataka Home, IT, BT and e-Governance Minister Priyank Kharge said the next phase of innovation would be driven by the convergence of AI, nanotechnology, biotechnology and semiconductors. "Karnataka is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation because of its strong research institutions, thriving startup ecosystem and progressive policy environment," Kharge said.
Lam Research India managing director Rangesh Raghavan said semiconductors had been among the leading applications of nanotechnology for five decades and remained essential to technologies ranging from mobile phones to AI.
Highlighting Lam Research's 25 years of functioning in Bengaluru, he said its local teams were developing advanced two-nanometre, sub-two-nanometre and multi-level 3D technologies for global customers.
N Manjula, secretary of electronics, IT, BT and science and technology, said the conference sought to convert scientific excellence into scalable technologies and sustainable economic growth.
Themed "Nanotech's Next Frontier: AI & Beyond: Conceive, Converge, Commercialise", the event comprises 26 sessions, more than 80 speakers, 800 delegates, 150 scientific posters, 50 exhibitors and participants from over 10 countries, with overall attendance of about 4,000.
The sessions span from semiconductors, agriculture, healthcare, energy, and environment to AI, machine learning and nano-characterisation.
Country sessions involving Germany, France and the Netherlands are scheduled to address research collaboration and technology transfer.
The programme also includes an international exhibition, Nano for the Young, a nanotechnology quiz, poster presentations and industry networking.
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