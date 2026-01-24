ETV Bharat / state

Ease Of Doing Business: Karnataka Exempts Renewable Energy Projects From Getting Land Use Change For Renewable Energy Projects

Bengaluru: In what could be the country's first, the Karnataka Government has introduced a new system exempting renewable energy projects from requiring prior permission to commence operations on agricultural land.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda on Friday launched a new software which ensures auto-conversion of land use for all renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, biomass, and waste-to-energy. Under the new initiative, these projects are no longer required to apply for a formal land-use conversion. Till now, any non-agricultural use of farmland required a conversion order from a Deputy Commissioner.

"This is a giant step in ease of doing business for renewable energy and also the first of its kind in the country. We hope this will help us attract more investments in the renewable energy sector, achieve energy security and environmental sustainability," Krishna said.

For this purpose, the Karnataka Government has amended Section 95(2) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Rule 106 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules. "These amendments send a strong signal that Karnataka is ready to lead India's green energy transition while ensuring responsible and transparent land governance," an official from the revenue department said.