Ease Of Doing Business: Karnataka Exempts Renewable Energy Projects From Getting Land Use Change For Renewable Energy Projects
Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda hopes this will help us attract more investments in the renewable energy sector and achieve energy security.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: In what could be the country's first, the Karnataka Government has introduced a new system exempting renewable energy projects from requiring prior permission to commence operations on agricultural land.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda on Friday launched a new software which ensures auto-conversion of land use for all renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, biomass, and waste-to-energy. Under the new initiative, these projects are no longer required to apply for a formal land-use conversion. Till now, any non-agricultural use of farmland required a conversion order from a Deputy Commissioner.
"This is a giant step in ease of doing business for renewable energy and also the first of its kind in the country. We hope this will help us attract more investments in the renewable energy sector, achieve energy security and environmental sustainability," Krishna said.
For this purpose, the Karnataka Government has amended Section 95(2) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Rule 106 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules. "These amendments send a strong signal that Karnataka is ready to lead India's green energy transition while ensuring responsible and transparent land governance," an official from the revenue department said.
In the existing system, the land conversion process used to take up to six months and was prone to corruption, with middlemen playing a major role. "First, an agreement with the farmer had to be signed, and then an application had to be made for conversion. The DC used to take at least six months to verify documents. It wasn't perfectly designed. Middlemen used to make money, but the Government used to get a bad name," Krishna said.
Now the investors have to submit an affidavit saying that the land will be utilised only for producing renewable energy, and obtain permission online. "It is a trust-based system, and we are hoping there won't be any misuse. We have also kept strong penal provisions," he added.
One lakh acres required for renewable energy plants
The minister said that around one lakh acres of land are required for Karnataka over the next few years to set up renewable energy plants. "Karnataka has plans to produce 4 to 50 GigaWatt (GW) of energy by 2030. For this, we need around one lakh acres of land. The new system will help us achieve this goal," he added. Similarly, India has pledged to establish 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. "But still, there is a gap of 200 GW. So we need faster growth," he added.
Also Read