ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Eight Arrested In ₹2.68-Crore Robbery Case; Police Recover ₹2.39 Crore

Mudalagi police in Karnataka's Belagavi district arrested eight people in connection with the robbery of ₹2.68 crore on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Belagavi: Mudalagi police in Karnataka's Belagavi district have arrested eight people in connection with the robbery of ₹2.68 crore, allegedly carried out after the victims were lured by a money-doubling offer. Police have recovered ₹2.39 crore of the stolen amount, while one accused remains absconding.

The robbery took place on October 30, when five people brought a total of ₹2.68 crore in cash to a shed after being promised that every ₹1 lakh deposited would fetch ₹1.30 lakh in their bank accounts.

The accused allegedly conspired to rob the group while the cash was being counted.

The arrested include Chidananda Kurbet, a District Reserve (DR) constable from Sanganakeri village in Mudalagi taluk; Rajarama Suresha Malyagola, Ramesha Dundappa Malyagola, Vithala Suresha Malyagola, Sanjeeva Ramappa Arabhavi and Maruti Arabhavi, all from Tukkanatti village; and Prakasha Ramalingappa Melavanki and Raghavendra Prakasha Koppada from Gokak.

According to the complaint filed by Kalmesha Basavaraja Rangapura of Mudalagi, the five victims had pooled the money after being persuaded by Chidananda Kurbet to participate in the purported cash-doubling arrangement.

The contributions were ₹48 lakh from Kalmesha Rangapura, ₹40 lakh from his uncle Channabasappa, ₹50 lakh from Beerappa Vanasanni, ₹50 lakh from Kalmesha Gokak and ₹80 lakh from Shankara Jakkannavar.

Chidananda allegedly persuaded them to bring the cash to a shed belonging to Beerappa Vanasanni, purportedly to count the money. At around 11.45 PM on October 30, a group of assailants allegedly stormed the shed as the cash was being counted.

According to the complaint, the attackers threw chilli powder into Channabasappa's eyes, assaulted the victims with ropes and fled with the entire ₹2.68 crore kept in five bags.

Karnataka Police with recovered ₹2.39 crore of the stolen amount (ETV Bharat)

Mudalagi police registered a case under Section 310(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. The operation led to the arrest of eight accused and the recovery of ₹2.39 crore in cash. Police also seized two motorcycles, a car and currency-counting machines allegedly used in connection with the crime.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said the robbery was carried out by a group of nine people as part of a plan allegedly devised by Chidananda Kurbet. The arrested accused have been remanded to judicial custody, he said.