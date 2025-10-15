Karnataka Education Overhaul: SSLC, PUC Pass Marks Cut to 33%; 800 Govt Schools to Become KPS
Minister for School Education and Literacy S. Madhu Bangarappa announced the initiative at a press conference on Wednesday.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has been implementing a significant transformation in the state's education system, announcing on Wednesday a reduction in the minimum passing marks for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations and a massive, simultaneous upgrade of 800 government schools into Karnataka Public Schools (KPS).
The highlights were announced at a press conference by S. Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister for School Education and Literacy. In a major move to increase the student pass percentage and align state standards with national bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the minimum passing requirement for SSLC and Second PUC exams has been lowered from 35 per cent to 33 per cent. This change is based on a recommendation from the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2.
The new rule will be effective from the 2025-26 academic year for all candidates, regular, repeater, and private. The decision followed a draft notification process where 701 letters were received in support of the amendment.
Speaking on the change, S. Madhu Bangarappa said, “The decision to lower the passing marks is aimed at increasing the passing rate of students and implementing a uniform system that aligns with the passing standards of CBSE and other states".
Under the new criteria, the SSLC students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent overall (206 marks out of 625), combining both internal assessment and external examination, and at least 30 per cent marks in the total marks of the respective subject. And the second PUC students must secure at least 30 per cent marks in the written examination of each subject, and at least 30 marks in each subject (including written and practical/internal marks), along with an overall score of 33 per cent (198 out of 600).
800 Government Schools Converted to KPS
For the first time, 800 government schools across Karnataka will be simultaneously upgraded to Karnataka Public Schools (KPS). This initiative has been designed to strengthen the school education sector by providing high-quality education from pre-primary up to Second PUC under one roof. Each school will be developed with the necessary infrastructure at an estimated cost of Rs 4.00 crore.
The Minister emphasised the government's resolve, saying, “This ambitious project highlights the government's commitment to enhancing the basic facilities of government schools and providing quality education".
The upgrade funding is segmented: 500 schools will be upgraded in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), 200 schools will be converted using funds from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), and 100 KPS schools will be upgraded in 10 taluks via a separate DPR prepared by the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (CEPMIZ).
The initiative aimed to establish two to three KPS schools in every Assembly constituency and four to five KPS schools in every taluk of the Kalyana Karnataka region.
In response to special discussions in the Legislative Council, a dedicated Value Education curriculum for students from Class 1 to 10 has been developed by the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT). The curriculum includes 10 student activity books focusing on 10 core values and their sub-values, such as empathy and compassion, respect, honesty and integrity, and gender equality.
The digital version of the activity books will be released by the Chief Minister on November 01, Kannada Rajyotsava.
Social and Educational Survey Progress
The Minister also shared an update on the ongoing Social and Educational Survey, which has achieved 91.46 per cent progress as of October 14, 2025 (excluding Greater Bengaluru).
Concluding his address, S. Madhu Bangarappa offered his appreciation, stating, "Despite minor technical issues and pressures, the teachers have conducted the survey very honestly, and I am confident that the survey in Bengaluru will also be completed within the stipulated time". He extended his thanks to all teachers and staff who participated in the survey.
Read More