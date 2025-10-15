ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Education Overhaul: SSLC, PUC Pass Marks Cut to 33%; 800 Govt Schools to Become KPS

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has been implementing a significant transformation in the state's education system, announcing on Wednesday a reduction in the minimum passing marks for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations and a massive, simultaneous upgrade of 800 government schools into Karnataka Public Schools (KPS).

The highlights were announced at a press conference by S. Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister for School Education and Literacy. In a major move to increase the student pass percentage and align state standards with national bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the minimum passing requirement for SSLC and Second PUC exams has been lowered from 35 per cent to 33 per cent. This change is based on a recommendation from the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2.

The new rule will be effective from the 2025-26 academic year for all candidates, regular, repeater, and private. The decision followed a draft notification process where 701 letters were received in support of the amendment.

Speaking on the change, S. Madhu Bangarappa said, “The decision to lower the passing marks is aimed at increasing the passing rate of students and implementing a uniform system that aligns with the passing standards of CBSE and other states".

Under the new criteria, the SSLC students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent overall (206 marks out of 625), combining both internal assessment and external examination, and at least 30 per cent marks in the total marks of the respective subject. And the second PUC students must secure at least 30 per cent marks in the written examination of each subject, and at least 30 marks in each subject (including written and practical/internal marks), along with an overall score of 33 per cent (198 out of 600).

800 Government Schools Converted to KPS

For the first time, 800 government schools across Karnataka will be simultaneously upgraded to Karnataka Public Schools (KPS). This initiative has been designed to strengthen the school education sector by providing high-quality education from pre-primary up to Second PUC under one roof. Each school will be developed with the necessary infrastructure at an estimated cost of Rs 4.00 crore.