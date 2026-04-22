ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Education Authority All Set To Conduct K-CET On April 23, 24

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) 2026 for admission to professional courses like engineering, agricultural sciences and veterinary sciences on April 23 and 24.

On April 23, physics and chemistry exams will be conducted while biology and mathematics tests will be held on April 24. The Kannada language test for Kannadigas residing outside Karnataka was held on Wednesday.

KEA executive director H Prasanna said that CCTV surveillance will be used in all centres to prevent malpractices. "All 745 centres will be monitored through webcasting. DCs, zilla panchayat CEOs and other district-level officers will oversee the arrangements in their respective districts," he said.

Bengaluru Urban district has the highest number of students. A total of 77,604 students will write the exam across 163 centres. The KEA has also made necessary arrangements for 970 differently-abled candidates appearing in the exams. "Those using hearing aids must report at their respective centres two hours early for additional verification," he said.