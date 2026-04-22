Karnataka Education Authority All Set To Conduct K-CET On April 23, 24
For the first time, each exam centre will have a dress code officer to ensure candidates follow the attire norms prescribed by KEA
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to conduct the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) 2026 for admission to professional courses like engineering, agricultural sciences and veterinary sciences on April 23 and 24.
On April 23, physics and chemistry exams will be conducted while biology and mathematics tests will be held on April 24. The Kannada language test for Kannadigas residing outside Karnataka was held on Wednesday.
KEA executive director H Prasanna said that CCTV surveillance will be used in all centres to prevent malpractices. "All 745 centres will be monitored through webcasting. DCs, zilla panchayat CEOs and other district-level officers will oversee the arrangements in their respective districts," he said.
Bengaluru Urban district has the highest number of students. A total of 77,604 students will write the exam across 163 centres. The KEA has also made necessary arrangements for 970 differently-abled candidates appearing in the exams. "Those using hearing aids must report at their respective centres two hours early for additional verification," he said.
Also, all candidates have been advised to arrive at the centres at least two hours before the exam due to strict checking procedures. "In order to avoid impersonation of candidates, facial recognition and QR code verification will be done for every candidate. The same verification will be used at the time of admission as well," the officials said.
Prasanna appealed to students, who scored low marks or failed in 2nd PU first exam not to skip CET as marks obtained in the second exam will also be considered while announcing the rankings.
For the first time, the KEA will deploy a dress code officer at every examination centre to avoid confusion while checking students. Students have been advised to wear half-sleeved clothing and prefer clothes without collars. For male candidates, kurta-pyjama and jeans are not allowed. Shoes are also prohibited.
Cellphones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones or any other electronic gadget are strictly banned inside the exam halls.
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