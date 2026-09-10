ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: ED Searches Continue At Satish Jarkiholi’s Residence In Belagavi For Second Day

Belagavi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued its searches for the second consecutive day on Thursday at the residence of Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi and his close associates in Belagavi. The searches continued till late last night, with the investigation reportedly intensifying in connection with alleged illegal foreign investment.

The searches were conducted at Satish Jarkiholi’s residence in Gokak city, where his wife and daughter, MP Priyanka Jarkiholi, were present. The ED officials also searched the residence of Jarkiholi’s family member Y Manjunath in Belagavi and the house of Girish Sonawalkar, who is said to be a close associate of the minister.

The residence of Satish Jarkiholi’s private secretary Malagouda Patil was also searched as part of the ongoing investigation. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dismissing the ED searches targeting Jarkiholi as "politically motivated", and accused the BJP of misusing the agencies.

Addressing the media on the coordinated central agency action raiding multiple locations, Shivakumar asserted that the state leadership is unfazed by the developments. “The ED raids against him are not something we are unaware of. ED raids have been conducted in the past as well. He is a senior minister and is involved in business and commercial activities. He has also undertaken some social service activities," the CM said.