ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Doesn’t Need Consent From Other Riparian States To Construct Any Structure Across Cauvery River: Minister Tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has clarified that Karnataka doesn’t require the consent of the other riparian states to construct any kind of structure across the Cauvery river.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary stated that as per the Supreme Court judgment dated February 16, 2018 regarding the Cauvery water dispute, there is no mention that the state of Karnataka has to obtain the consent of the other riparian states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and UT of Puducherry to construct any structure across the Cauvery River.

“The Supreme Court in its order dated February 16, 2018, found Clause XVIII of Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) Award of 2007 appropriate and reiterated in its order that nothing in the order of this Tribunal shall impair the right or power or authority of any State to regulate within its boundaries the use of water or to enjoy the benefit of waters within that State in a manner not inconsistent with the order of this Tribunal”, the minister said quoting the court order.

He further added that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir-cum-Drinking Water Project, Karnataka submitted in 2019, was returned to the project authority with the request to submit the revised DPR in compliance with the CWDT Award and as per the extant CWC guidelines.