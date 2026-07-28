Karnataka Doesn’t Need Consent From Other Riparian States To Construct Any Structure Across Cauvery River: Minister Tells Rajya Sabha
Raj Bhushan Choudhary said Karnataka won’t have to obtain the consent of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry to construct any structure across the Cauvery River.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 2:17 AM IST|
Updated : July 28, 2026 at 2:46 AM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has clarified that Karnataka doesn’t require the consent of the other riparian states to construct any kind of structure across the Cauvery river.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary stated that as per the Supreme Court judgment dated February 16, 2018 regarding the Cauvery water dispute, there is no mention that the state of Karnataka has to obtain the consent of the other riparian states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and UT of Puducherry to construct any structure across the Cauvery River.
“The Supreme Court in its order dated February 16, 2018, found Clause XVIII of Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) Award of 2007 appropriate and reiterated in its order that nothing in the order of this Tribunal shall impair the right or power or authority of any State to regulate within its boundaries the use of water or to enjoy the benefit of waters within that State in a manner not inconsistent with the order of this Tribunal”, the minister said quoting the court order.
He further added that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir-cum-Drinking Water Project, Karnataka submitted in 2019, was returned to the project authority with the request to submit the revised DPR in compliance with the CWDT Award and as per the extant CWC guidelines.
In another question’s on Cavery river reply, the Union Minister stated that the month-wise quantity of Cauvery water to be released by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu at the inter-state contact point Biligundulu during a normal year, as per the Final Award of Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT), as modified by the Supreme Court, and the actual quantity of water released by Karnataka in May 2026 in the previous water year 2025-26.
The hydro-meteorological conditions prevailing in the Cauvery basin, including the rainfall recorded so far and the forecast/outlook for the ensuing fortnight, live storage position, inflows into and outflows from the eight designated reservoirs and the actual realisation of flows at Biligundulu, are reviewed and deliberated upon in detail in the meetings of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
These bodies, which include representatives of the basin states, meet regularly to assess the prevailing situation. Based on this assessment, appropriate directions are issued to Karnataka to ensure the realisation of the required flows at Biligundulu during the ensuing fortnight, in accordance with the Final Award of the CWDT, as modified by the Supreme Court.
These directions are duly recorded in the proceedings of the respective meeting. Compliance with the decisions and directions issued during the preceding CWRC/CWMA meeting is also reviewed in the subsequent meeting, it added.