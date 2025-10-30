ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Diver Wins Praise After Recovering Rs 50 Lakh Gold From River Following Car Crash

“Sadananda was on his way to his wife’s parental home in Belur, carrying gold ornaments belonging to her in a red cloth bag inside the car. The vehicle’s brakes reportedly failed, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the river. The bag containing ornaments worth over Rs 50 lakh sank into the water,” said the police.

On Monday, a car plunged into a river after the driver, Sadananda, lost control on the Belur Road in the Chikkamagaluru district. While Sadananda from Malebennur near Harihar, who is the owner of jewellery, managed to swim to safety, the car was lifted by a crane, but the bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh in the car fell into the water.

Chikkamagaluru: Eshwar Malpe, an expert diver of Karnataka’s Udupi district, has earned a lot of appreciation and praise after he successfully retrieved gold ornaments worth around Rs 50 lakh, which belong to a road accident survivor, from a river. The ornaments had fallen into a river following a car accident, but were safely returned to their rightful owner.

In desperation, Sadananda reached out to renowned diver and rescuer Eshwar of Udupi, who is known for his expertise in recovery operations. Eshwar and his team arrived immediately at the site and started the search operation after donning diving gear and underwater lights.

Eshwar and his team dove into the river despite murky waters and, within just 15 minutes, successfully located and retrieved the bag containing the ornaments.

“The bag containing the gold ornaments was buried in the mud. Since it was dark everywhere, nothing could be seen. When I went to a depth of about 20 feet and searched, I found it. With the grace of God and the blessings of the people, the gold was recovered,” he said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about this, Eshwar said that he had recovered gold ornaments that fell into the water many times before. “This is not the first time. But this time, the worth of gold ornaments was huge. But I did this based on humanitarian work.”

Eshwar handed over the recovered ornaments to the relieved owner, who expressed deep gratitude. “I was travelling alone when my car lost control and fell into the river. I survived only because I can swim. Though my car was pulled out using a crane, I had lost hope of ever recovering the ornaments. Thanks to Eshwar Malpe’s efforts, I got them back—he truly lives up to his reputation as a rescuer in times of distress,” said Sadananda.